DNA Special: How India achieved a win against Cyclone Biparjoy after its landfall

DNA Special: How India a achieved a win against cyclone Biparjoy after its landfall

Let us analyse today, the win that India has achieved against cyclone Biparjoy. Cyclone Biparjoy hit the Jakhau coast of Kutch on Thursday night. The wind speed was 130 to 140 km per hour at the time the storm hit the port of Gujarat.

Cyclone Biparjoy was in the category of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm which means this storm was a big challenge for all agencies including the Meteorological Department.

Complete preparations were made to reduce the loss of life and property due to a powerful storm like Biparjoy. The landfall of the storm lasted till midnight but when morning broke, the devastation was visible. Strong winds uprooted huge trees from the ground, electric poles were uprooted, huge hoardings fell, houses collapsed, many highways were closed, etc.

Due to the cyclone, 4,600 villages were affected. The power supply of about 940 villages got stalled. Around 600 trees were uprooted by this storm in Gujarat. More than five thousand electric poles have been uprooted in different districts.

The second name of the storm is devastation which means there will be a loss but did you pay attention to one thing, not a single civilian died in this storm means the citizens were completely saved from the havoc of nature.

Let's understand how it happened

You must remember those pictures when there was heavy damage due to storms in India, hundreds of people used to die due to the storms. There used to be a huge loss of property, we didn't have solid technology to predict the weather accurately and people used to make fun of the meteorological department. However, now, India can face natural calamities. Now we have the latest technology, satellites, radars, etc, which do accurate tracking of storms.

India developed an NWP-based model for the prediction of cyclones in the year 2009. (NWP means Numerical weather prediction).

Through this model, it has become easy to track storms accurately in time. Its calculation is done by the supercomputers of the Meteorological Department.

Under this model, it is tracked that what is the intensity of the storm and what is the direction of the storm. It is also updated in real-time i.e. when the storm will be at its peak and when it will slow down.

The Meteorological Department gets to know from this model where the landfall of the storm will take place and how many days it will take to reach there.

That is, the Meteorological Department has been equipped with the latest technology to accurately predict cyclonic storms. Due to this the government, as well as relief and rescue teams, have full time to take people to safe places.