DNA Special: How hot can summers get if we don't heed nature’s ‘global warning’?

The summer season gets hotter. During the rainy season, it rains a lot. And it gets extremely cold in the winter season. But do you know the reason for this? The reason for this is global warming, about which we talk. However, the problem is that we only talk but do not try to recognize this warning of nature and ignore the alarm.

The earth is warning us that if the world does not take any step against global warming, then mankind may be wiped out from the earth. Down To Earth has warned in its research paper that by the year 2050, the three big states of India – Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh – can see the mercury rise to 50 degree Celsius or above for at least 100 days every year.

By the year 2100, almost the whole of India will have to face the wrath of severe and unbearable heat for more than 100 days every year. This will be due to the effect of global warming, due to which the average temperature of the earth will increase by 2 degrees Celsius by the year 2050.

Now imagine, today at 45 degree temperature we start saying that it is very hot. So what will happen in the coming years when the heat of 50 degree Celsius falls on us? There is no need to guess this because the side effects of increasing heat on the earth are now coming to the fore.

California last year saw the mercury reach 54 degree Celsius. The highest temperature ever recorded on Earth at 56.7 degrees Celsius was also recorded in the city of California on July 10, 1913.

Due to the increasing heat, the incidents of forest fires have started increasing rapidly. The European Union is also acknowledging that in the last five years many parts of Europe are getting 20 percent more heat than average. The area affected by forest fires in Europe this year is three times more than last year. This year, more than 1900 fire incidents have taken place in the forests of Europe so far.

The rising heat has also made those countries of Europe which were usually called cold countries. Portugal has had such a severe summer that for the first time in nine decades, 97 percent of its area has been declared severe drought. In countries like France, Spain too, the heat has broken records this year where the temperature has exceeded 40 degrees.

This is just a trailer. Consider it a warning. Because by the year 2050, in most countries of the world, it will become normal for the mercury to reach beyond 50 degrees. Scientists are warning that if this happens, glaciers will melt faster, and sea levels will rise. And there will be a deadly change in the climate of the earth.

According to the report, in the year 2050, more than 50 percent of the world's population could be a victim of heatwaves. Skin cancer and heart-lung diseases will kill millions of people every year.

In the event of excessive heat, excessive rain and drought, the crops will start to fail and the production capacity will be reduced. Due to which conditions of starvation will arise all over the world.

The World Bank report has warned that by 2050, 2160 million people will have to be displaced in their own country due to lack of food and water and more severe weather. If global warming is not stopped, then by the year 2050, it will happen that the ice in the Antarctic will completely disappear during the summer season.

And due to the past ice of the glaciers, the sea level will increase by about 2 to 4 feet, which will put the existence of many countries in danger. The motive is not to scare you. Rather, it is to warn you of the impending danger. There is only one way to avoid this danger. If the whole world together does not allow the temperature of the earth to increase by two degrees Celsius by the year 2050, then the danger standing at the door of the earth can be avoided. But for this it is necessary that you should know about global warming.

The direct and simple meaning of global warming is the warming of the earth more than necessary. Scientists believe that in the last 140 years, the temperature of the earth has increased by one degree Celsius. For the next 28 years i.e. by 2050, this temperature of the earth may increase further by one and a half to two degrees Celsius.

The biggest cause of global warming is carbon emissions. Some gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, trap the sun's heat in the Earth's atmosphere which is called the greenhouse effect. But human activities such as burning fossil fuels such as coal in power plants add toxic gases such as carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. Due to these extra greenhouse gases, the temperature of the earth increases, which is called global warming. For which we are responsible.

According to a United Nations report on climate change, China is in the top four with 27 percent of the highest carbon emitters, the US with 15 percent, the European Union with 10 percent and India with 7 percent. These four account for 59 percent of carbon emissions and 41 percent of the rest of the countries.

But now all the big countries of the world together have made an agreement on carbon emissions, which is called the Paris Agreement. It has been said that to keep the increase in the earth's temperature below two degrees, the current carbon emissions will have to be reduced by 80 percent. In this regard, many countries including India have set their own goals.

India has decided that it will become a net zero emission country by the year 2070. That is, the amount of carbon that a country emits, it should have arrangements to absorb it. The US and most countries of the European Union have set a target of net zero emissions by the year 2050 and China by the year 2060.

Net zero emission does not mean zero emission of greenhouse gases but to balance it. To understand in simple language, if a company emits a certain amount of carbon from a factory, then so many trees will have to be planted, so that they can absorb the greenhouse gas released.

The fight against global warming is neither of any one country nor only of governments. But people can also make their invaluable contribution in stopping global warming.

Make more use of public transport. Do not spend more electricity than necessary. Plant trees. Trees help in reducing pollution by absorbing the carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere.

Be a vegetarian. Reduce the intake of meat and fish. This reduces the emission of greenhouse gases. Carbon emission occurs by making electronics, clothes and other items. In such a situation, to keep your environment safe, buy less items, make a habit of repairing, use second hand items and recycle. By taking care of these small things, you can take care of the health of your earth. And if you take care of the earth, the earth will take care of you.

