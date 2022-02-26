DNA Special: How has Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy transformed into a wartime leader

Today, let us talk about how much the outfit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed in the last 24 hours, ever since Russia invaded the country. Yesterday, when Zelenskyy came to hold a press conference after the Russian attack, he was wearing a coat but today when he came for the press conference, he was in a t-shirt. From this, you can understand how much pressure is on Zelenskyy and this pressure was visible in his statement today. He appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was still waiting to talk to Putin and they want this war to be stopped now.

Apart from this, now Zelenskyy is also disappointed with NATO countries, and today he openly complained that NATO countries had made big promises, but they did not come to help. The NATO countries, on the other hand, continued to watch the spectacle in silence, as usual, on the second day of the war and kept telling Ukraine that they are ready to help with anything, except military help. That is, they are ready to give moral support to Ukraine, but are not ready to give military help.

However, Russian President Putin has made it clear that this war will not end until Ukraine surrenders. Putin has also warned the countries imposing economic sanctions on Russia in the strongest terms and said that Russia will take such steps against the countries which come in the middle of Russia's action, which will also be remembered by history.

Now you will ask that 40 hours have passed since the war, and what are the world's biggest superpowers doing? So countries like Poland, Britain, and Finland have announced financial aid to Ukraine today. Finland has announced to give 50 million dollars i.e. Rs 375 crore and United Nations 20 million dollars i.e. Rs 150 crore. Apart from this, the latest update states that Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Imagine, America calls itself the oldest democracy in the world. An organisation like the United Nations talks about protecting the human rights of 800 million people of the world. NATO talks of peace and cooperation. The European Union describes itself as the champion of democracy.

But what have all these countries and institutions done for Ukraine so far?

These countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia, which are of no importance. Elephant's tusk, ivory, that which is only outwardly good.