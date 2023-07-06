DNA Special: How global warming is affecting weather as July witnesses hottest days in 150 years

On July 3rd and 4, the world experienced its hottest days in the previous 150 years of history. Alarming data has been given by the American National Centres for Environmental Prediction. The average global temperature on July 3 was 17.01 °C, and the following day, on July 4, it was 17.18 °C.

The global average temperature for the month of August 2016 was 16.92 degrees Celsius. In addition, because of global warming, June this year was the warmest June ever recorded worldwide. Scientists are thinking about two causes for the temperature shift. El Nino's impact is the first, and rising carbon dioxide, or CO2, is the second.

Humanity has been disregarding the alarm of global weather change despite constant warnings from nature. Scientists have already warned about the world's rising sea and land temperatures at the start of this year.

Worldwide increase in temperature

There was heat in several locations after the record-breaking spring temperatures in Spain and many Asian nations, including the North Sea, which is not typically hot. The heat in China caused the temperature to rise over the record-breaking 35 degrees Celsius during the same week. Many places of America also had heat domes and high temperatures.

Even in Antarctica, a continent covered in ice and extremely cold, the wintertime temperature reached 8.7 degrees Celsius. The temperature in North Africa rose to 50 degrees.

Reason behind the temperature shift

The combustion of fossil fuels, which creates 40 billion tonnes of CO2 per year, is the primary cause of the earth's warming, which is a result of human activity. Global warming is a problem that affects all nations, not just one or two. The combination of El-Nino, greenhouse gases, and emissions has increased global temperatures.

The earth's average temperature typically peaks towards the end of July and the beginning of August, but this year it did so at the start of July. One of the causes of this challenge is El Nino. The weather is warm because of El Nino and chilly because of La Nina. El Nino's impact is felt on a global scale.

El-Nino is the name of the phenomena that causes the Pacific Ocean's sea coasts to warm. El Nino is a marine phenomena that results from variations in the atmosphere and water temperature. The sea surface temperature rises by 4-5 degrees as a result of this change, which has an impact on the weather cycle. There are floods and droughts worldwide as a result of El Nino.

Global warming's effects on human brain

A research on global warming was conducted by Jeff Morgan Stibble, a scientist at the Natural History Museum in California. This study has revealed that the human brain is also being affected by the effects of global warming. Jeff Morgan, a scientist, measured the dimensions of 298 human brains. Data on global temperature, humidity, and rainfall were also examined. According to research, the human brain is shrinking as a result of global warming.

The average size of the human brain shrinks in hot conditions. While spreading throughout the winter. The size of the human brain has shrunk by 10.7% since roughly 12 thousand years ago, and one of the causes of this is global warming.