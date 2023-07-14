Headlines

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

The streets and localities of Delhi and NCR cities remained flooded as the Yamuna river water level rose above the danger mark, seeping into the national capital.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Delhi has been reeling under an unpredictable yet unfortunate situation as the Yamuna River water level rose above the danger mark, with the river water entering the streets and localities of the national capital and causing heavy floods in Delhi NCR.

The Delhi floods did not differentiate between the rich and the poor, as even the poshest localities of the national capital were submerged in more than a foot of water on the streets, even entering the homes and societies in many significant areas. However, this flood in Delhi is actually the result of the age-old drainage system of the national capital.

Delhi's waterlogging situation had scared people since the heavy rains. But when immediate action needed to be taken after the rain, dialogue was going on in Delhi. Some people were saying that it has rained too much and Delhi was not ready for such rain, but the real reason is the poor drainage system in Delhi NCR, which dates back to nearly 50 years ago.

The contract for cleaning this drainage system is worth crores of rupees, but this work remains only on paper. Had it not been for this, Delhi's condition would not have been the same every year in the monsoon.

The last major flood in Delhi was in the year 1978, but you will be surprised to know that Delhi's drainage is even older. The master plan of Delhi's drainage system was made in the year 1976. Since then, no significant changes have been made in Delhi's drainage system.

According to the PWD, the master plan of 1976 was prepared according to the rainfall of up to 50 mm. At that time the population of Delhi was also around 60 lakh. Today, the population of Delhi is 2.5 crore. And this Sunday i.e. on July 9, many areas of Delhi have received more than 150 mm of rain, that is, three times more rainfall than the capacity of Delhi's drainage system.

It is not that there is no talk of upgrading Delhi's drainage system, for the last 12 years, no serious step has been taken to upgrade the drainage system.

In 2011, the Delhi government sought a master plan from IIT Delhi on the drainage system. IIT Delhi gave this master plan to the Delhi government in 2018, but no work has been done on this for 3 years after that. In the year 2021, small steps were taken regarding the drainage system but it was stopped again.

The Delhi government appointed two consultants in the year 2022 regarding the state's drainage system. After this, in May 2023, another consultant was appointed for the master plan of Delhi's Najafgarh basin. Their job is to give a master plan of the Najafgarh drainage system. However, this master plan remained confined to paper blueprints and nothing more.

Meanwhile, there is no immediate plan to work on the drainage system of Delhi, due to which the national capital remains submerged every year. Since this time the waterlogging reached a new level, it is expected that the authorities will be prompted to take swift action against this.

READ | Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

