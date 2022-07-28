Search icon
DNA Special: How ‘fake reviews’ rob online shoppers

Fake Reviews directly affect online shopping worth $152 billion around the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:56 AM IST

Today, we will tell you about the business system in which big companies are not respecting you as a customer. Many of you must have read reviews while shopping online. For example, if you want to buy a mobile phone online, you go to a website and read a lot of reviews about that mobile phone. 

These reviews work to form people's opinion about any product. As the reviews are good, you buy that product. And if the reviews are not good then you do not buy that product. But now it is known that a whole mechanism works behind these reviews as well. That is, in the world of online shopping, everything is not as it seems.

First of all, let us tell you about this business model of Fake Reviews, e-commerce company Amazon has filed a lawsuit against more than 10,000 group admins of Facebook in a US court on July 19. According to Amazon, through these Facebook groups, fake reviews of the products on its online shopping platform were written, so that the buyers of the goods felt that the product is very good and there is no flaw in it.

These people writing Fake Reviews used to write good things about the products of many companies present on Amazon such as Mobile Phones, Camera, Earpods, Laptops and Tripod and other products so that the thinking of the customers can be influenced.

You will be surprised to know that the cost of each Fake Review used to be 10 dollars i.e. about 800 rupees. Amazon has also informed the US court that on an average more than 40 thousand people used to join Facebook Groups doing Fake Reviews.

Like Fake News, how big is this business model of Fake Reviews, you can understand it from the fact that at this time these Fake Reviews directly affect online shopping worth 152 Billion Dollars i.e. about 12 lakh crores in the world.

Apart from this, according to a report, out of the reviews written on different products on every online shopping website or hotel website, four to five percent of the reviews are fake. This problem is very serious and you too must be trapped in the strategy of these reviews at some point of time. That's why today we want to make you aware and tell you how you can save yourself from Fake Reviews while shopping online.

READ | One of the 'most popular Apple iPhone' available under Rs 25,000 on Flipkart, may be discontinued after iPhone 14 launch

