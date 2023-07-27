Headlines

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

Due to monsoon, humidity, moisture and water, the flu is spreading faster this year than before.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

The rainy season brings many diseases with it as bacteria grow rapidly in this season. This time eye flu is spreading very fast as compared to last year. Eye flu caused due to infection. In this disease, there is an infection in the membrane of the eye, which keeps the eye covered. It is also called conjunctivitis, Pink eye or eye flu.

Eye flu is spreading very fast this time be it in Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat or Maharashtra. The hospital is crowded with conjunctivitis ie eye flu patients. Infection in the eye first occurs in one eye and then it spreads to the other eye as well. Here are its symptoms:

- red eyes
- swollen eyes
- itching in the eyes
- having trouble opening the eyes
- watery eyes

If any of these symptoms are visible then go to the doctor immediately. Eye flu is also spreading in the same way as corona. It is a contagious disease that spreads from one person to another. Due to monsoon, humidity, moisture and water, the flu is spreading faster this year than before. Here's how you can prevent yourself from it.

- Wash hands from time to time
- Do not touch the eyes again and again
- Keep your surroundings clean
- Wash your eyes with cold water several times a day
- Wear dark glasses when you go out
- Do not use the bed, towel or clothes of an infected person
- Make distance from TV-mobile

READ | Manipur violence: Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to wear black clothes in Parliament on Thursday

