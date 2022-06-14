DNA Special: How ED’s interrogation of Rahul Gandhi turned into a political show

Photos: ANI, IANS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in the National Herald case. But he turned it into a much bigger political show. The Congress called all its MPs, senior leaders and chief ministers to Delhi to take out a procession along with hundreds of workers and asked them to sit on a dharna outside the ED office till Rahul Gandhi is questioned. The party called it Satyagraha.

Rahul Gandhi’s questioning lasted for over 9 hours and he has been asked to re-join the interrogation on Tuesday.

The big leaders of the Congress were vying to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family and every leader was trying to prove that he was the most loyal and honest to Rahul Gandhi. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, senior functionaries, chief ministers and even senior party leaders waited for Rahul Gandhi for hours at the Congress office. When Rahul Gandhi reached the Congress office with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, slogans of Zindabad were raised in his support.

The ED interrogates people accused in corruption cases every day, but no accused is able to put on such a show of strength.

Since Section 144 had already been imposed in the area, several Congress leaders were detained and kept sitting for a long time at the Tughlaq Road police station in Delhi where Priyanka Gandhi later arrived to meet them.

Some special posters were also used in this show of power, on which it was written – “This is Rahul Gandhi, will not bend.” These posters seem to be influenced by a recent film Pushpa.

During this interrogation, Rahul Gandhi asked the ED officials -- Are only Congress leaders questioned here or is anyone else also called? However, the ED officials who questioned did not respond to any such questions.

Rahul Gandhi was given VIP treatment on the road by Congress party leaders and workers, but he did not get any VIP treatment during interrogation at the ED office. Rahul Gandhi was questioned in the same way as the rest of the common accused in corruption cases are questioned. In this interrogation, Rahul Gandhi was asked the answers to more than 50 questions.

He was asked what percentage of the company he owned in young India?

It was a non-profit company, so where did this company get all this money from?

Was this company formed to acquire another company called Associated Journals Limited (AJL)?

Who is looking after the two hundred crore assets of AJL at the moment?

The entire case relates to the assets of AJL and a loan of 90 crores. AJL is the same company founded in the year 1938 by several Congress leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru. This company then published a newspaper by the name of National Herald. When our country got independence, this company was provided with a lot of land at cheap prices in different states, which today is worth two thousand crores of rupees. It is alleged that in order to acquire the same property, a non-profit company named Young India was formed in the year 2010, in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were 38-38 per cent shareholders. After this, a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL on behalf of the Congress party. And when this company could not repay it, a company named Young India acquired AJL by paying only Rs 50 lakh and thus it is alleged that the company and its properties worth Rs 20 crore went to the Gandhi family.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are out on bail in this case. In 2015, when granted bail by a Delhi court, the court had said that those accused in this case are associated with the society and it does not feel that they will ever be a hindrance to the process of justice in this case.