DNA Special: How Delhi man lost Rs 50 lakh after receiving missed calls? Know about the latest 'SIM Swap' cyber fraud (Representational photo)

In a recent cybercrime case, cyber fraudsters stole nearly Rs 50 lakh from a man in Delhi by making several blank and missed calls on his mobile phone. He neither received any OTP nor received any message to click on any link. Even after that, Rs 50 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account.

The victim has been identified as Yogesh Yadav, who is a director of a security service. Fraudsters withdrew Rs 48. 63 lakh from his company's account. The incident took place on November 11, when Yogesh first received some blank messages, then later more calls.

When Yogesh picked up the phone, there was no sound from the other end. After some time, Yogesh checked his mobile phone to see the message and came to know that money has been deducted from his account.

Till now, it was said that if you have not told OTP to anyone, then bank fraud cannot happen to you. But now, cybercriminals have found a way out of this too. This is being told the first such case of bank fraud without OTP.

According to Yogesh's complaint, the fraud happened through real-time transfer, RTGS. And more than Rs 48 lakh rupees withdrew in four transactions. Now you must be thinking that how did this bank fraud happen without OTP? In this case, the police suspect that the cyber thugs might have swapped the SIM to carry out this fraud. But what is this sim swap?

For SIM swap, cybercriminals first get the details of someone's SIM. Then through those details, the SIM is cloned and a fake SIM is made. After that, the hacker activates your phone number in his name. Once the sim is activated, cyber thugs get control over your phone.

There is another way of SIM swapping which is used by scammers. Scammers contact mobile operators on the pretext of lost SIM or facility and get a new SIM card with the same number.

Once the new SIM card is activated, they gain control over the victim's mobile number. And then all the OTP numbers and SMS of the victim start coming on the swapped SIM. In this way, hackers transfer money from the victim's account to their own account.

OTP can be obtained through a mobile number from a SIM swap. Then all the money is withdrawn from your bank account. This must have happened in the case of cyber fraud of more than Rs 48 lakhs in Delhi. Cyber experts also express this possibility.