DNA Special: How dangerous is the politics of freebies for a country?

Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic phase in its history. Today, it has a debt of Rs 6 lakh crore. But do you know that in our own country, Tamil Nadu has Rs 6,59,000 crore, Uttar Pradesh Rs 6,53,000 crore, Maharashtra Rs 6,80,000 crore, West Bengal Rs 5,62,000 crore, Gujarat has a debt of Rs 4,02,000 crore and Punjab has a debt of Rs 2,82,000 crore. Will the condition of these states become like Sri Lanka?

The question also arose in the Supreme Court. In the petition which was heard in the Supreme Court today, there has been a demand to cancel the recognition of such political parties which do the politics of freebies for electoral gains. It has been said in this petition that due to this politics, the burden of debt increases on the states, so to stop it, the recognition of such parties should be canceled. The Supreme Court sought answers from the Election Commission and the Government of India on this.

The Election Commission distanced itself from this matter saying that it cannot cancel the recognition of any political party in such cases. But if the Government of India wants, it can ban such freebies by enacting a law. However, it was said from the Government of India that this matter comes under the purview of the Election Commission, so it should also take steps.

In short, both the Election Commission and the Government of India tried to distance themselves from the matter. On which dissatisfaction was expressed on behalf of the Supreme Court and it was said that the Government of India should present its side by filing a detailed affidavit on this entire issue. Apart from this, the Supreme Court also sought suggestions from senior lawyer and leader Kapil Sibal, on which he said that the Finance Commission allocates budget to every state. Therefore, if the Finance Commission wants, it can also take care of how much debt is on which state in this allocation. And somewhere that state is not spending it on free schemes by taking more funds. If this happens, then the funds received by that state should be cut.

On this, the Supreme Court asked the Government of India to brainstorm with the Finance Commission. And now the next hearing of this case will be on August 3. Now the big point here is that why is this politics of freebies so dangerous. You can understand this with the example of Sri Lanka, which has almost become a pauper.

The biggest reason for this plight of Sri Lanka is the politics of freebies. In the year 2019, when Sri Lanka's presidential elections were held, the Rajapaksa family of Sri Lanka had announced that if their party won the election, it would halve the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on goods and services in the country. And when the Rajapaksa family won the election, the promised VAT was reduced from 15 percent to 8 percent, causing Sri Lanka to lose 2 percent of its GDP. And the same is happening in many states of our country today. Of these, the situation in Punjab is the worst.

In the financial year 2021-22, Punjab had a debt equivalent to 53 percent of its GDP. And it was the highest in the whole country. Think of it like this that if the GDP of Punjab is Rs 100 then Rs 53 is the debt on it. Talking about the present time, at present Punjab has a debt of Rs 2,82,000 crore. If this debt is distributed among the 3 crore population of Punjab, then according to this, every person in the state has a debt of about Rs 95,000. But despite this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is implementing all those free schemes in Punjab, which were announced during the elections.

For example, during the elections in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party had announced that it would make electricity up to 300 units free if the government was formed. And recently the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann has implemented this free scheme, due to which Punjab is estimated to have an additional burden of Rs 1800 crore annually. Imagine, the state which has a debt equal to 53 percent of its GDP, the government of that state is increasing its debt further by giving free electricity to the people. And this is just the beginning.

The Aam Aadmi Party had announced in the election that it would give financial assistance of one thousand rupees every month to all women above 18 years of age. There are about one crore women above the age of 18 in Punjab. That is, only to fulfill this promise, the government will have to spend one thousand crore rupees every month.

You can get an idea of ​​how much this amount is, from the fact that the Punjab government does not spend that much money on Punjab Police every month. The annual budget of Punjab Police in 2021-2022 was about Rs 5,700 crore.

Similarly, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised in the election that it would give a 50 percent rebate on electricity bills up to 400 units to the common people. Farmers will be given free electricity for 12 hours. And businessmen and other big industries will also be provided electricity at cheap prices. If the Punjab government fulfills this promise as well, then it will increase the additional burden of Rs 5 to 8 thousand crores annually on it. The Punjab government wants to fulfill these election promises by taking loan from the Centre. Whereas the truth is that Punjab is already spending 20 rupees out of every 100 rupees on repaying its old debt.

Last year, out of Rs 1 lakh crore that the Punjab government had spent on the state, it paid Rs 20,000 crore as interest only. Whereas the government had spent Rs 11 and a half thousand crore on pension and retirement benefits, Rs 27 thousand crore on paying salaries of government employees and about Rs 44 thousand crore on other things. However, Punjab is not the only state where free electricity, water and other facilities are being provided to the people. There are other states too and today you should see their condition too.

The list of free government schemes in Andhra Pradesh is very long. In Andhra Pradesh, 27 lakh tribal women get financial assistance of Rs 15,000 annually. The elderly get Rs 2250 every month as old age pension. Apart from this, recently the government has got health insurance for 1.5 crore people of the state free of cost and has also waived off the fees of 14 lakh students studying in the college. The government of Andhra Pradesh is giving this benefit free of cost to its people when it has a debt of Rs.3 lakh 98 thousand crore.

Similarly, there is a debt of Rs 3 lakh 12 thousand crore on Telangana and Rs 5 lakh 62 thousand crore on West Bengal. But despite having such a huge debt, these states are committing the same mistake that Sri Lanka did. That is, they are harming their states financially through free politics.

At present, Tamil Nadu has the highest debt of Rs 6 lakh 59 thousand crore in the entire country. This is equivalent to about 27 percent of the GDP of Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh ranks second in this list. Uttar Pradesh has a debt of Rs 6 lakh 53 thousand crore, which is equivalent to about 35 percent of its GDP. And Maharashtra has a debt of Rs 6 lakh 8 thousand crore, which is equal to about 18 percent of its GDP. Apart from this, Rajasthan is also in this list, which has a debt of 4 lakh 77 thousand crores and it is equal to about 40 percent of its GDP. And Gujarat has a debt of Rs 4 lakh 2 thousand crore, which is equal to 19 percent of its GDP.

Presently in Delhi up to 200 units of electricity is free, water is free, treatment is free in Mohalla clinics, internet is free in public places. The pilgrimage is free for the elderly. New water and sewer connections are free. Apart from this, more free schemes are also running in Delhi. And this situation is when Delhi has a debt of 20 thousand 886 crores.

In the year 1991, India had to face a serious crisis and had to mortgage its gold reserves for foreign exchange. If this politics of freebies is not stopped in India and the weak leadership of the states is not improved, then these situations can happen again in India too.

READ | ED raids jumped 27 times during 2014-2022 compared to 2004-14: Centre tells Parliament