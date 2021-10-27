DNA Special: How dangerous is Islam's business model?

You all must have been sad for the loss of India's loss against Pakistan but it has brought two big benefits. The first is that in one night, we came to know that how many traitors are there in India. And secondly, the whole world has once again seen that the real character of Pakistan has not changed and will not change.

Today, we will show you another proof of Pakistan's intolerance and tell you how Pakistan has opened the shop of Islam all over the world and has actually turned these cricket matches into a religious war between Islam Vs other religions. This is the reason why its players openly pray on the cricket field in front of television cameras and in front of thousands of spectators and millions of people around the world silently watching all this happening on TV. A new way has been devised under this new business model of Islam and that is, whenever there is a cricket match and whenever its live telecast is going on, which will be watched by crores of people, the players on the field will start offering prayers and then big ministers and celebrities of Pakistan will turn it into a war of Islam and in this way Pakistan will become the champion of the Islamic world. So today, we will decode this fashionable business model of Islam.

On Sunday, when the match was played between India and Pakistan in Dubai, then a Pakistani player, Mohammad Rizwan, started offering prayers on the field during the match itself. He did this three times in this match. Twice during the match and once after the match. This is the same Mohammad Rizwan, for whom, a former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis had said that he enjoyed that Mohammad Rizwan offered prayers in front of Hindus more than India's defeat.

Waqar Yunus may have apologized for his statement today, but it shows that offering prayers on the field is not a trivial matter. This is the beginning of a match of religion in which these people only want to see Islam win.

Overall, Pakistan has turned cricket into a religious war in which prayers are offered in front of hundreds of thousands of people after defeating Christian players, and sometimes such prayers are offered after defeating Hindu players and Pakistan has declared itself as the champion of Islam in the world.

It is not that a Pakistani player offered prayers during the match for the first time on Sunday or the last time it has happened. In 2015, when a Pakistani player, Mohammad Hafeez, offered prayers on the ground during the match, a Pakistani newspaper called it "The Sporting Sajda". That is, it was feeling proud of it. When India defeated the Pakistan team in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, then Pakistani player Shoaib Malik said that he apologizes to all the Muslims of the world, for whom he could not win the World Cup. That is, his feeling was that all the Muslims of the world were praying for the victory of Pakistan. As Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also said in his two days old statement.

He had described the victory of Pakistan as the victory of Islam and said that the Muslims of India also wanted that Pakistan's team would win in this match. All these things show that the match which the people of our country see through the prism of cricket is a match of religion for Pakistan, in which Hindus are on one side and Muslims are on the other. And praying in the open or taking the name of Allah while talking is part of this fashionable business model.

Imagine that in the match against New Zealand on 31st October, Indian team captain Virat Kohli hits a century and after that starts worshipping his bat on the middle ground or starts performing its aarti or Rohit Sharma comes to the ground to play the match with a tilak on his bat. What will happen if the players of the Indian team start reading Hanuman Chalisa after winning the match?

Then maybe, ICC will ban these players for a few matches for spreading religious hatred and in India, such players will start being called communal. But if a player of Pakistan offers prayers on the field, then there is no talk about it. Whereas ICC's rule says that during the game, any kind of political or religious message that divides people cannot be given.

In the year 2019, when former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came to play with the Indian Army's insignia on his gloves, the ICC had strongly opposed it and banned the use of such gloves. But when Pakistani players offer prayers on the field, they are not given any warning. What could be a bigger contradiction than this?

However, this contradiction is not limited to just one institution or country. This contradiction is also there in India. In the year 2019, when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had worshipped the Rafale fighter jets, there was a huge uproar in our country. A certain section of our country had said at that time that worshipping Rafale through Hindu culture, endangers the secular image of India. But have you heard these things from them for the people who offer prayers in the open?

This business model of Islam has not spread to a few countries. Rather, its branches are open all over the world. And there are many countries that have been forced to make laws out of fear of this business model. For example, prayers cannot be offered in the open in France. It is illegal to stop the car and offer prayers in the UAE. In Myanmar, there is a provision of imprisonment of 3 months for doing so. But in India, there is no rule regarding this. However, in 2019, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh had issued an order, for which it is necessary to take the permission of the administration before offering prayers in the open in any area. No other state has shown strictness regarding this.

Running a business model of Islam is not easy in most of the strong countries of the world. But in a country like India where there is politics of appeasement, this product gets buyers very easily.