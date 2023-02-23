DNA Special: How Covid phobia prompted Gurugram woman to lock self, son inside house for 3 years

When coronavirus was first detected in the country, there was an environment of fear and confusion among all. During the first and second waves of the Covid pandemic, the huge number of deaths and infections scared all of us to the core. This not only took a physical toll on our bodies but also caused deep mental trauma due to fear.

The Covid lockdown forced people to stay inside their homes for months, which may have led to many changes such as increased weight and lack of a healthy lifestyle. Apart from this, feelings like anger, and irritability, would also have started surrounding one’s mind.

With the end of the lockdown and the end of the corona infection protocol, people started going out again, living their normal lives. But the corona infection and lockdown instilled such fear in many people, which has not been able to get out to date.

News related to this has come out from Gurugram in Haryana. Here, a woman, along with her son, was imprisoned at home for almost 3 years due to fear of corona infection. She herself did not leave the house, nor did she allow her son to leave. Because of her thinking, she did not even allow her husband to enter the house during the corona infection. The woman's husband was also living in a rented house nearby for about 3 years. The woman's husband used to provide food and drink for the child and her.

The fear of corona infection made such a deep impact on the woman's mind that she imprisoned herself and her 8-year-old son at home in the year 2020. Despite her husband's persuasion, the woman herself neither came out of the house nor did she let her son go out.

While the Covid pandemic is now considered to be under control across the world, the deaths and devastations caused by the infection took such an impact on the woman’s mental state that she thought that barricading herself in the house was the only option to stay safe.

During this, the 8-year-old son also turned 11 years old, and his mental condition was also continuously deteriorating. He was imprisoned in the house for the last 3 years, had stopped going to school, his friends were not together, and he could not go outside to play. The child's father got tired and rescued his son from the clutches of his mother.

The Covid pandemic had such an effect on the woman's mind that she used to get angry at her husband's words and used to pick fights daily. For this reason, the woman's husband complained about the matter to the health department and the police. This case was unique for the health department and the police and they were left confused about how to proceed forward with the matter.

The neighbours were also aware of the situation but did not know that the matter was so serious. They did not know about her mental condition and fights with her husband, and said that she used to interact with them normally without ever coming out of the house.

However, soon the police and the health department forced open the house and took both the child and the mother out of the house. Now both are being treated in a hospital. Being imprisoned in the house for so many years has had a bad effect on the mental condition of both of them. That is why the help of a psychiatrist is also being taken for their treatment.

