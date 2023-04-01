DNA Special: How betting is rampant in the name of online gaming

The Ministry of Home Affairs had banned 232 mobile apps after the information received from the Ministry of Information Technology and connection to China came to the fore.

Sports betting is going on in a big way in the name of online gaming. The illegal betting market in the country is worth about Rs 12 lakh crore. The government has made strict rules on the online betting market. But no specific rules have yet been made for the mobile app or website that offers online betting.

Talking about the illegal online betting market running in India, about 200 million dollars i.e. Rs 1640 crore is spent on every single cricket match in India. The Ministry of Home Affairs had banned 232 mobile apps after the information received from the Ministry of Information Technology and the connection to China came to the fore.

Of these, 138 mobile apps used to play online betting and 14 mobile apps were illegal loan providers. There will be doubts in your mind about which is legal or which is illegal in online gaming. The game in which your skill is used, that is, you work hard for it, apply your mind, do planning. That game is legit. And the game in which you are being paid to make a decision, that is, in which your luck works, that game is considered illegal.

Online betting companies in India are being operated from outside India. Due to the absence of any kind of government regulation on online betting, every year the Government of India is being cheated of millions of crores of tax. Most of the online betting apps have connections in 11 countries including Dubai, Nepal, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Apart from police action, such websites and mobile gaming applications will have to be cracked down on, and for this strict rules will have to be brought in at the central level.