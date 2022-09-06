DNA Special: How Arshdeep Singh became the target of a massive conspiracy curated by Pakistan

Photo: PTI

India is a country of emotions and Pakistan knows that here emotions flare up on small things. When it comes to cricket, more enthusiasm is seen in the audience than players. Even if the match is played on the field, the war is fought on social media.

After Pakistan won the Asia Cup Super-4 tie against India by 5 wickets, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was made the villain of the match. The Indian pacer missed a catch in the match. Since then, he became the target of a much bigger conspiracy. This conspiracy was hatched by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. An attempt was made to describe Arshdeep as Khalistani through Pakistani Twitter handles. The ntention was to destabilise India by promoting Khalistani ideology.

The India-Pakistan match was a big platform for inciting sentiments for the ISI. Arshdeep Singh became the target because he is a Sikh player of Team India. ISI knows that the Indian audience would be furious if they lose to Pakistan. As soon as the catch was dropped from Arshdeep, he became an easy victim of ISI propaganda. ISI operatives started calling Arshdeep Khalistani through social media.

Proof of this biggest conspiracy of Pakistan against Arshdeep Singh

Ever since the match ended, there was a flood of tweets calling Arshdeep Singh Khalistani. It looked like it was a reaction to the defeat. But this was a big conspiracy of Pakistan, which was prepared long back. Initially, no one was able to understand why all of a sudden propaganda is being run against Arshdeep Singh on Twitter, and other social media platforms. But Indian intelligence agencies monitoring social media found that ever since the catch was dropped in the match, tweets targeting Arshdeep increased.

About 67.6 percent of the different social media posts were written against Arshdeep. According to information received from intelligence agencies, hashtags targeting Arshdeep were also trending on social media, especially hashtags in which Arshdeep was being described as Khalistani.

In all the posts being made against Arshdeep, Wikipedia was used as a reference. You will be surprised to know that Arshdeep's Wikipedia page was changed long before the catch was dropped. First Arshdeep's profile page was changed under Pakistani conspiracy. Then after that he was trolled as Khalistani. So that in India, the anger of losing matches turns into religious frenzy.

Arshdeep's page on Wikipedia was converted into a Khalistani page by ISI hackers. In this new page, Arshdeep Singh was named Major Arshdeep Singh. And rumours were spread that he was part of the Khalistani squad.

Arshdeep's Wikipedia page was changed from Pakistan. In the changes made in Arshdeep's page, certain words were edited. Words like Major, Bajwa, Khalistan were added in bold letters. In this especially the location of Arshdeep, Khalistani Punjab was written. This means that ISI operatives tried to describe Arshdeep as Khalistani and presented Wikipedia as evidence.

The IP address in Wikipedia was tampered with. The Internet service provider of the IP address was Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited. Whoever hatched this conspiracy was getting internet service only in Pakistan. The location of the IP address was Punjab of Pakistan, the city Muree.

The Pakistani intelligence agency ISI had hatched a conspiracy to convert Wikipedia on September 4 at around 6.58 pm. At the same time Arshdeep's Wikipedia page was changed. This means that even before Arshdeep missed the catch, there was a plan to target him. That is, Pakistan had planned to spread frenzy by telling Arshdeep to be a Sikh as Khalistani. It was just waiting for Arshdeep's mistake. As soon as the catch was dropped by Arshdeep, the Internet Army of ISI became active after that.

Some phone numbers related to the place in Pakistan from where this conspiracy was hatched have also been known. All those phone numbers are from Pakistan. After this Khalistani propaganda of ISI started through many Twitter handles of Pakistan. Many people started calling Arshdeep Khalistani.

To spread Pakistani propaganda by calling Arshdeep Khalistani, 12 new Twitter accounts were created from 2 days before the match. Through these, Pakistan was planning a big conspiracy.

READ | I&B ministry summons Wikipedia executives over Arshdeep Singh's page entry associated with 'Khalistan'