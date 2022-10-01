DNA Special: How American outfit IAMC is spreading fake news about ‘Muslim and Dalit genocide’ in India

Representational image

Many national and international websites have claimed that India is an unsafe country for Muslims and Dalits, highlighting several atrocities against both groups. Though some of the atrocities reported are true, one such website has been spreading a fake narrative against India, defaming the country and ruining its image.

An ad was being run on an America-based website, which doesn’t look atrocious or offending at first look. The advertisement reads, “Attention journalists of India and US. HUMAN RIGHTS AND RELIGIOUS FREEDOM JOURNALISM GRANT PROGRAM. New Deadline: September 25, 2022.”

This advertisement does not look objectionable in any way, but the purpose of this advertisement is highly objectionable. This is because the grant program in the advertisement aims at defaming India and promoting anti-India thinking.

The name of the organization that started this grant program is The Indian American Muslim Council whose base is in America and whose purpose is to create a conspiracy on social media against India by making a tool for alleged atrocities on Muslims and Dalits in India.

Through the grant programme, IAMC aims at recruiting Indian journalists to create a narrative against the country and ruin its reputation, and we will tell you exactly how they are doing so.

When you open the official website of this organization, you will find a column in it. The headline of which is - India Genocide News i.e. news of genocide in India. Under this tab, you will find a plethora of propaganda defaming India.

Information regarding organisations that hatched and executed anti-India conspiracies can be found on the IAMC website. The arrest of PFI members has been described as the suppression of Muslims in India. The incidents of alleged atrocities on Muslims in India have been presented as genocide on this website. In the heading of every other news, the word ‘genocide’ is written.

Anti-India body IAMC is not just spreading fake news via their website, but also through their official Twitter account. The IAMC Twitter has been news spewing venom against India through news articles that have been proven fake during fact check.

The purpose of IAMC is to write such anti-India news and spread a fake narrative so that India's image can be damaged, for which a trap has been laid for such journalists who are victims of anti-India mentality who are ready to join the international conspiracy against India for a few money.

The IAMC website has stated that journalists willing to report on alleged atrocities on Muslims and Dalits in India are willing to give a grant of $ 1500 i.e. about 1.25 lakh rupees per story but under certain conditions.

The first condition - the journalist who will do a story on the atrocities on minorities and Dalits in India will have to send a proposal to this institution, then if the organization likes the proposal, then it will give half the money of the grant i.e. about 61 thousand rupees to the journalist. If you explain in simple words, then the journalist will first have to pitch his story idea in front of this organization, then this institution will decide whether the idea can be approved.

Further, the second condition is that the rest of the money will be received when the news is published in a big media house in India. When the story of the organization's choice is published, then only the full payment will be made.

That is, this anti-India online toolkit offers that - write fake news of atrocities on Muslims in India, spread lies of atrocities on Dalits, and get 1.25 lakh rupees in return. Thus, the modus operandi of the website is to spread fake news against India, misleading the public with dramatic and false coverage of many notable incidents in the country where a Muslim or Dalit person has faced atrocities.

READ | PM Modi to launch super-fast 5G services on October 1: Know what’s in store for internet users in India