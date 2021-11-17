DNA Special: How a watch worth Rs 5 crore landed Hardik Pandya in trouble

Today, we will tell you about the troubled times of the Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who landed in trouble due to the expensive watch he brought from Dubai.

When Hardik Pandya returned to India from Dubai with the Indian team, watches worth crores of rupees came out in his luggage and the customs department stopped him. When players of teams like Australia and New Zealand were working hard and diligently focusing on their game, players like Hardik Pandya were busy inexpensive shopping and buying gifts. Is this the reason India got out in the very beginning of the World Cup?

As per news reports, the cost of watches recovered from Hardik Pandya is said to be Rs 5 crore. Hardik Pandya claims that he has handed over all the documents related to the purchase of these watches to the customs department and has also paid the customs duty.

According to the rules, if a passenger has items valued more than Rs 50,000, he has to give this information in advance, but Hardik Pandya did not do so. Hardik Pandya is one of the players of the Indian team whose performance in the World Cup has been the worst, and at the same time he has been criticized for his poor fitness, but he is clarifying on social media when he is caught with expensive watches.

Hardik Pandya had returned with the Indian team, there must have been the management of the team with him, there must have been many people who would have been aware of these rules and Hardik Pandya himself has not come back to India from abroad for the first time. But despite that, he ignored the rules. When his brother Krunal Pandya returned last year after participating in IPL in Dubai, he was also caught by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with watches worth Rs 1 crore.

It is said that DRI was aware of this after seeing his Instagram post in which he was telling people about his expensive watches.

After his brother's experience, Hardik Pandya cannot say that he was not aware of the rules. If you see Hardik Pandya's Instagram post for the last one week to a month, then in some, he will be seen advertising food items, in some, he is selling clothes and in some, he is advertising Energy Drink. That is, Hardik Pandya was doing everything except playing good cricket with full energy.

And when the Indian team got out of the World Cup at the very beginning, they probably got busy shopping and buying gifts. Whereas if you look at other teams, you will see their players not working in advertisements but working hard on the field. Whether it is Australia, New Zealand or Pakistan, you will not see the players of any team other than India being so careless.

A series of T20 matches will start between India and New Zealand from tomorrow. Many players including Hardik Pandya have been rested for this series. On this, today the captain of the team Rohit Sharma said that players are not machines, they also need rest, but someone should ask Rohit Sharma why these players do not get tired while advertising continuously. Why don't these players improve and most importantly, why don't these players work hard after learning from teams like Australia?