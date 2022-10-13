Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAnalysis

DNA Special: How a patient's eye was replaced with glass ball in the name of cataract surgery in Jharkhand?

DNA Special: A woman who claimed to be associated with an NGO assured the patient of free cataract surgery.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 05:58 AM IST

DNA Special: How a patient's eye was replaced with glass ball in the name of cataract surgery in Jharkhand?
DNA Special: How a patient's eye was replaced with glass ball in the name of cataract surgery in Jharkhand? (Representational image)

A case of cheating with eight people has come to light in Ghatshila of Jharkhand. One of the eight patients who underwent cataract surgery was horrified when a glass eye came out in his hand while he was rubbing his eye.

A woman who claimed to be associated with an NGO assured these elders to get free treatment. They were operated on at KCC Eye Hospital. After a few days, Gangadhar Singh, one of the patients, started having itching and burning in his eye. He was then shown to doctors in Jamshedpur, Ranchi and Kolkata. However, the doctor did not understand the case.

On October 7, when Gangadhar's eyes were very itchy and burning, he started scratching his eyes. During this, a white glass eye came out from the operated eye. One eye of Gangadhar was removed during his cataract operation and a glass eye was put in its place.

After the incident came to light, the Civil Surgeon reached Ghatshila Sub-Division Hospital and inquired about the matter. The family members of the victim have informed the police about the matter. A complaint has also been lodged in the case.

The biggest reason for the smuggling of human organs is because it earns huge money. People in the country merely donate their organs for different reasons. But millions of people need human organs for treatment and taking advantage of this, some people fraudulently sell any part of anyone and sell it.

Every year, about four lakh people need kidney transplants, whereas every year only 8-9 thousand kidney transplants are done. The main reason for such a small number of kidney transplants is that donors are very few. 

According to WHO, about 2,000 transplants are done illegally. Whereas, about 10 per cent of transplants are illegal in the world. A  law was made in 1994 regarding the transplant of human organs. Its purpose was to stop the trafficking of human organs.

But despite this law, the business of smuggling human organs continued indiscriminately. And this law did not prove to be able to stop the trafficking of human organs. The law was amended in 2011. Under this, those who smuggle human organs can be punished with imprisonment of up to 10 years and up to Rs 1 crore fine.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, others attend Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations
As India announces its squad for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup, Here's a look at top 5 teams with complete squads
Karwa Chauth 2022: Safety tips for pregnant women while fasting
World Tourism Day 2022: 5 offbeat places to visit in India
Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.