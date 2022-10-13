DNA Special: How a patient's eye was replaced with glass ball in the name of cataract surgery in Jharkhand? (Representational image)

A case of cheating with eight people has come to light in Ghatshila of Jharkhand. One of the eight patients who underwent cataract surgery was horrified when a glass eye came out in his hand while he was rubbing his eye.

A woman who claimed to be associated with an NGO assured these elders to get free treatment. They were operated on at KCC Eye Hospital. After a few days, Gangadhar Singh, one of the patients, started having itching and burning in his eye. He was then shown to doctors in Jamshedpur, Ranchi and Kolkata. However, the doctor did not understand the case.

On October 7, when Gangadhar's eyes were very itchy and burning, he started scratching his eyes. During this, a white glass eye came out from the operated eye. One eye of Gangadhar was removed during his cataract operation and a glass eye was put in its place.

After the incident came to light, the Civil Surgeon reached Ghatshila Sub-Division Hospital and inquired about the matter. The family members of the victim have informed the police about the matter. A complaint has also been lodged in the case.

The biggest reason for the smuggling of human organs is because it earns huge money. People in the country merely donate their organs for different reasons. But millions of people need human organs for treatment and taking advantage of this, some people fraudulently sell any part of anyone and sell it.

Every year, about four lakh people need kidney transplants, whereas every year only 8-9 thousand kidney transplants are done. The main reason for such a small number of kidney transplants is that donors are very few.

According to WHO, about 2,000 transplants are done illegally. Whereas, about 10 per cent of transplants are illegal in the world. A law was made in 1994 regarding the transplant of human organs. Its purpose was to stop the trafficking of human organs.

But despite this law, the business of smuggling human organs continued indiscriminately. And this law did not prove to be able to stop the trafficking of human organs. The law was amended in 2011. Under this, those who smuggle human organs can be punished with imprisonment of up to 10 years and up to Rs 1 crore fine.