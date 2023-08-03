DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

While the INDIA alliance continues to blame the Centre and BJP over the violence erupting in Manipur, the horrific rape case in Rajasthan continues to remain out of discussion.

Ever since the reports of violence in Manipur over ethnic clashes surfaced in the Parliament creating a ruckus between the INDIA alliance and the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP continues to remain under attack by the Opposition.

A video from Manipur grabbed international attention and condemnation where two women were stripped naked on camera by a mob of men, and then taken to a field where they were gang raped and brutally assaulted.

While the Opposition-led INDIA alliance has continuously slammed the NDA government over the mistreatment of women in Manipur, they continue to remain silent on the issue of women’s safety in Rajasthan, where a recent horrific rape case was reported.

About 550 kilometers away from the capital Delhi, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly burnt alive in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Sunday. It is suspected that the miscreant's first gang raped her and then burnt her alive in a coal-making furnace to destroy evidence. Her entire body turned to ash, only one leg and a silver bracelet remained to bring to notice the heart-wrenching crime.

This is the story of Rajasthan, which is number one in the entire country in rape cases. However, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government continues to remain silent on this issue since it does not fit their current political agenda, as per the BJP MPs in the Parliament.

According to the information, the girl had gone to the forest to graze goats at 8 am on Wednesday. When the girl did not return till late evening, the family started looking for her. When villagers reached the forest in search of the girl, they saw a coal furnace burning. These furnaces are usually closed during the rainy season, which is why it raised suspicion.

As soon as the villagers realized that the girl had been killed, a massive protest was conducted by the locals and the accused were caught by the police. Despite the gravity of the crime, it has not yet been brought to light by the Rajasthan government.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 31,677 rape cases were registered across the country in 2021, out of which 6377 cases were from Rajasthan alone. These figures released by the NCRB show that cases of crime and rape of women are increasing in Rajasthan, and due to these increasing cases, Rajasthan has been number one in rape cases for the last three years.

Despite these figures backed by government data, the Congress government in Rajasthan continues to remain fixated on the violence erupting in Manipur for its anti-BJP agenda, not focusing on fixing the sexual assault case spike in its own state.

