DNA Special: Hijab row - Double standards not limited to Pakistan alone

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted that the fundamental rights of Muslim girl students are being violated in India and the world should take cognizance of this matter. Similar tweets have been made by other Pakistani ministers. Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has supported Muslim girl students of Karnataka by changing her profile picture on Twitter.

Our question to Pakistan today is, why doesn't it talk about the rights of Muslim women in Afghanistan?

According to a report, 35 percent of Muslim girls in Afghanistan have not gone to school in the last six months because they fear that Taliban militants will kill them if they don't wear the hijab. But Pakistan never talks about Afghanistan.

Like Afghanistan, Pakistan never says anything about China. Muslims are about two and a half percent of China's total population. That means, about 40 million Muslims live there. But in China, Muslims have neither the right to have a long beard nor can Muslim women wear a burqa or hijab there.

In addition, one million Uyghur (Uyghur) Muslims have been detained in detention centers in China's Xinjiang province. China has also banned 20 names like Mohammed, Jihad, Quran, Mecca, Medina and Imam. That is, if a family wants to name their child Mohammed or Jehad, he can be arrested. But despite this, Pakistan never raises any question to China for this.

These double standards are not limited to Pakistan alone. In our country also, people of a particular ideology misinterpret religion in the name of the Constitution.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, “Be it a bikini, a veil, a jeans or a hijab, it is the desire of women to wear the clothes of their choice. These rights have been given to women by the Constitution of India. So stop harassing women."

Today, when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked some bitter questions during a press conference on this tweet, she got angry over it. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should not forget that in the year 1985, when her father Rajiv Gandhi had a government in the country, she had deprived crores of Muslim women of the country of their rights for Muslim appeasement in the Shah Bano case.

In 1985, the Supreme Court in its landmark judgement had held that Shah Bano qualified to take alimony from her husband after divorce. But Rajiv Gandhi overturned the court's decision by enacting a law in 1986 and restricted the triple talaq issue to communal polarisation. It took 72 years for this country to enact a law against triple talaq after independence. The law came with the Modi government in 2019.

Today, we want to ask Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is it not true that her father Rajiv Gandhi's government deprived crores of women of their rights for Muslim appeasement? And gave priority to maulanas for Muslim votes over Muslim women?