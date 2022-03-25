DNA Special: Here's why Ashleigh Barty bid goodbye to tennis at the age of 25 years

In today's DNA Special we analyse that news where there is a hidden lesson for others to learn. The world's number one female tennis player Ashleigh Barty from Australia has announced retirement at the age of just 25 years. For the last 114 weeks, that is, for almost two years, she has remained the number one player in the world. She is also the Australian Open title holder.

How big this success was, you can guess from the fact that in the last 44 years, no tennis player of Australia could win this Grand Slam. But Ashleigh Barty fulfilled this dream. At the time when she was at the peak of her career, she surprised everyone by suddenly announcing her retirement from the sport. So today a big question arises is that whether a person can get tired of his success?

Ashleigh Barty says that she has fulfilled all the dreams she had for herself in the game of tennis and that is why she now wants to move away from tennis and fulfill her new dreams. It is not that Ashleigh Barty became successful overnight and then one day she suddenly decided to retire from this sport.

When she first participated in an international tennis tournament, she was only 14 years old. The world first came to know about her when she won the Junior Wimbledon title in the year 2011. After this she also reached the doubles final of three Grand Slams.

In the year 2014, she became the number one female tennis player in the doubles category. She was then only 17 years old. And everyone felt that she could become a great tennis player. But at that time she suddenly announced to quit tennis and gave the reason behind it that she is suffering from mental stress due to her past successes.

To overcome this, he also decided to leave tennis and play cricket. And on the cricket field too, she won the match of life by defeating all the challenges. She played 10 matches in a cricket league named Big Bash and was associated with it for 17 months. However, after that she realised that she wanted to return to the tennis court.

And this comeback happened in the year 2016. After this she won the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and Australian Open Grand Slam in the same year. She managed to win 15 Singles and 12 Doubles category titles in her short career. During this tenure she won a prize money of 23.8 Million Dollar which is about Rs 180 crore as prize money.