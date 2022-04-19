DNA Special: Has World War III already begun?

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Today, will tell you if the third World War has begun. Ukraine has claimed to have destroyed Russia's third-largest warship stationed in the Black Sea. Some photos of the attack have also surfaced in which this warship is seen burning in the middle of the sea. The destruction of this warship is a big turning point. Russia's state media have begun to say that the war is no longer limited to two countries. The third World War has now begun in which the US and European countries are fighting against Russia. So today, we will analyze whether this warship drowning in the Black Sea could prove to be a very dangerous turning point in this war.

Russia's defense ministry has not yet provided much information on the incident. But a video was released by it today, in which the crew members of this warship are seen. Russia says that the 500 soldiers who were deployed on the warship during the incident are completely safe. Russia has also denied Ukraine's claim that its navy had fired two Neptune missiles on the Russian warship in the Black Sea and plunged it into the sea.

Russia's defense ministry said there was no attack on the warship. In fact, its navy was taking this warship to a coastal area and then it caught fire, due to which this huge warship sank in the sea. However, since this incident, tension between Russia and Ukraine has increased considerably and this warship has suddenly come to the center of this whole war. So how has this warship become the turning point of this war? First, you have to understand this.

This has happened after 40 years, when a warship sank into the sea after being destroyed in a war. Earlier in the year 1982, when the war was fought between Britain and Argentina, in the same way, Argentina destroyed a huge British warship with anti-warship missiles. And because of this incident, the tension between the two countries had reached a peak then.

The same thing is happening today. The name of this warship of Russia is Moskva. It joined Russia’s navy in 1983. Since 2008, it has been stationed in the Black Sea. Even when Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, the warship played a key role in the military conflict. And it was believed that as long as this warship of Russia is stationed in the Black Sea, Ukraine could not even think of fighting the war in Crimea. Because it was Russia's largest warship stationed in this area.

This battleship was quite expensive. Its price is considered to be Rs 5,718 crore. But Ukraine claims that, its two missiles of Rs 100-100 crores drowned this warship of about 6 thousand crores easily into the sea.

So, after this incident, the question is also being raised whether the era of such warships is now over?

China currently has the highest number of 777 warships in the world. It is followed by Russia with 605 warships, the US with 484 and Colombia and North Korea with 450. And the great thing is that China has the most warships, but it does not consider them to be very effective. China believes that now such anti-warship missiles have arrived, which can eliminate dangerous warships in a matter of seconds. So, developing such warships will be a loss. And that's why China is now focusing more on making anti-warship missiles than on building warships.

Another reason for this is that they are very large in size and cannot be kept hidden. Apart from this, their speed is also low. The Russian warship that was destroyed weighed 12,500 tons. And its maximum speed was 59 kilometers per hour. Due to which the navy of Ukraine was able to easily make it its target.

However, many of you may not be aware that such warships were the most used in the second World War. And before that, the last warship of Russia was also destroyed in the Second World War. That's the year 1941. The German Navy destroyed a warship of Soviet Russia. And this attack then proved to be a big turning point in the war. And it could be so this time too. Because Russia's state media has begun to say that the third World War has now begun. The beginning of world war is considered to be when more than two countries take part in a war. And that's what's happening in this war.

At the moment, most of the countries of the world are directly helping Ukraine in this war. These include 27 European Union countries, which have so far given military aid to Ukraine. Apart from this, the US is also giving weapons to Ukraine. Since February 24, the US has announced weapons worth Rs 19 billion to Ukraine. And NATO countries are also helping Ukraine. NATO is giving Ukraine missiles and other dangerous weapons. In addition, the UK has also given Ukraine 800 anti-tank missiles, Javelin anti-tank missiles, air defense systems, and other weapons. And at the moment, more than 30 countries are arming Ukraine. While countries such as Australia and Japan have declared their support for Ukraine by imposing economic sanctions on Russia.

That is, in a way, many countries have entered this war. And that's why Russia is now saying that the third World War has begun.