DNA Special: Has Malala Yousafzai changed her mind on Islam?

Recently, Malala had said that she does not believe that it is necessary for two people to sign on any paper for marriage.

You must have seen the pictures of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who lives in Birmingham, UK and married Asir Malik of Pakistan at the age of 24. Asir is the manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board. This marriage took place according to Islamic rituals, during which Nikah Nama was also read and Malala and her husband also signed it. Whereas a few months ago, Malala said in an interview to an international fashion magazine that she does not believe that it is necessary for two people to sign on any paper for marriage. Malala had then said that two people can live together for the rest of their life without marriage.

There was a lot of criticism of Malala's statement in Pakistan. People even said that Malala has given an anti-Islamic statement because in Islam a woman and a man cannot live together without getting married. That's why even today Malala Yousafzai is trending in Pakistan, although today she is getting congratulations from Pakistan. But many people from all over the world are trolling her.

When Malala said marriage was unnecessary, the western media had praised these liberal views of her and said that it was good that she settled in Britain or else in Pakistan, she would have been married at a very young age. But in Britain, where women marry at the age of 35 on an average and where there is no pressure that marriage should be done according to religious rituals, Malala not only married at the age of 24, but this marriage took place according to Islamic rituals, where a cleric got Malala and her husband to accept the marriage.

We are neither against Malala's marriage nor do we have any problem with the customs she has married nor are we interfering in her personal life. We just want to tell that the hardline Islam that Malala ran from throughout her life, the Islam did not allow her to study, because of which the Taliban shot her in the head and against the radical Islam she kept on saying that a woman and a man can live together for the rest of their life without getting married, after all, Malala herself failed to break the cage.

Malala Yousafzai, originally from Pakistan, was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012 when she was just 15 years old. She was shot because she wanted girls to be given the right to go to school. After this, she was taken to the UK for treatment, where she recovered completely. At the age of 17, i.e. in the year 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Malala created history by being the youngest winner of the prize. After this, she studied at the famous Oxford University of Britain and achieved everything that every youth in the world dreams of. She then encouraged the girls whose parents forced them to get married. A report by the same United Nations that appointed Malala Yousafzai as its special envoy says that 21 per cent of girls in Pakistan are still forced to marry before they turn 18. In Pakistan where Malala allegedly fought for the education of girls, even today, 50 per cent of women cannot read and write.

But Malala hardly did anything to change these situations. Imagine the girls of Pakistan who would have fought with their family members after being influenced by Malala's statements and who would have told their family members that look at Malala, she does not consider marriage necessary. Today those girls must be feeling cheated.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was among the first to congratulate Malala on her marriage. Greta also gained popularity overnight when she gave a speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in the year 2019. Greta is just 18 years old today and the whole world sees her as the biggest face to save the environment. She is also one of those who dream of winning the Nobel Prize. Whereas Greta's real interest is not in saving the environment but to gain the limelight. She also intervenes in the affairs of India, helps in preparing the toolkit to instigate the farmers' movement and also opposes the Government of India. But there is not a single achievement of Greta Thunberg that can match the achievements of Tulsi Gowda or R Rangama of India. But still, people like Greta and Malala become a part of the latest generation of award gang. It is this international award gang that keeps the security and integrity of other countries at a standstill because they have to remain in limelight at any cost and get the prizes.

While at the age of 73 and 105 with wrinkles on their faces, these extraordinary women of India who look ordinary, perform their duty for the rest of their life, without worrying whether they will get any respect for their actions or not.

The United Nations has also made actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Angelina Jolie its brand ambassadors, that too when these people are just actors. These people play larger-than-life characters in films and people consider them as their real heroes, whereas, these people only act. On this basis, big international organizations of the world also appoint them as their special envoys, while in reality, they do not make any special contribution to society.

In the same way, big organizations of the world also follow people like Greta and Malala, honouring them, giving them awards but these extraordinary people of India go unnoticed. Therefore, now the time has come for you to give respect to those people who are engaged in building a new India. Otherwise one day you will feel sorry for yourself and you will have to accept the mental slavery of these designer workers of western countries.