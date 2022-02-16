DNA Special Ground Report: Will Russia attack Ukraine?

In big news coming from Ukraine, Russia has given a message of dialogue to the West, but the threat of an attack has not yet been averted. The President of Ukraine has admitted that the attack could take place in the next 24 hours i.e., on February 16. That is why he has announced to celebrate Unity Day in Ukraine on the day.

Today, the US shifted the remaining staff of its embassy from Ukraine's capital Kiev to the city of Lviv. The city is just 70 kilometres from Poland and if Russia attacks, the US could evacuate its employees safely.

The Indian government has also issued an advisory to its citizens and asked people to avoid travelling to Ukraine. Indians who are in Ukraine have also been warned not to travel unnecessarily. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine continues to function and the government has asked the students and other Indian nationals studying there to return to the country or get in touch with the embassy for any kind of help.

The leader of the Democratic Party in the United States once said that war is a failure of diplomacy, i.e., the failure of diplomacy, leads to war. Therefore, the last effort to avert the war between Russia and Ukraine is being made on the diplomacy front. For the same, the Chancellor of Germany met the President of Ukraine yesterday and today he met with the President of Russia Putin in Moscow.

After the talks with Putin, the German Chancellor said that Russia also does not want war and that lasting peace in Europe can only be achieved by taking Russia along. Putin also said he was ready to negotiate with the West.

You may recall that last week a similar attempt was made by French President Emmanuel Macron, but there was no result and that is why the European countries have intensified their preparations to deal with Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Although Russia today withdrew some of its troops from the Border of Ukraine, it is not being considered a guarantee that it will not invade Ukraine. Russia's Defense Minister has also said that its soldiers were conducting maneuvers and those whose work has been completed are being sent back to their base. Russia, however, did not say how many troops it had recalled.

Its maneuvers in Belarus and the Black Sea are currently underway. So, the US, NATO and the people of Ukraine themselves do not believe that the war will be averted. Ukraine's response to the news of the withdrawal of Russian troops was that what was heard could not be trusted. Trust can be made in what appears. And they are only seeing the deployment of Russian troops on the border of Ukraine right now.