DNA Special: Former US intelligence officer's claims regarding aliens explained

Today, we will analyse the existence of aliens, the species whose existence has been debated for many decades. Over the years, many things have been said regarding the existence of aliens, however, this time solid claims have been made about the presence of aliens with evidence.

On July 26, a hearing was held in the US Parliament regarding UFOs and aliens. During this, retired Major David Grush, a former intelligence officer of the US Navy, made a shocking claim. According to David Grush, America has been associated with UFOs and aliens for many years. He also said that America is also working on reverse engineering of these UFOs.

Major Grush worked for the US Defense Agency till the end of the year 2022. He used to analyse suspicious incidents related to UFOs in the Pentagon. According to him, the US government had found aliens, and he was doing secret research on their spacecraft.

Major Grush also claimed that while on the job, he had come to know about the research and reverse engineering program on crashed UFOs going on for many years. However, he was not allowed to see this program.

These are very shocking claims about aliens but the US Defense Department Pentagon has rejected these claims. The Pentagon claims that America had never run any program related to aliens, and nothing like this will happen now.

This was the most high-profile hearing ever on aliens in the US Parliament. Major Grush has made many more claims in the Parliament... According to Major Grush, America had received a crashed spacecraft from another planet many years ago and it had a body that was not human. According to Grush, he got this information through officials directly involved in this program.

Human beings have always been showing interest in space and the existence of life on any other planet other than Earth. We often take great interest in knowing this question, whether there is any existence other than us in the Universe. In such a situation, Major Grush's claim will further increase our interest in aliens.

In June this year, Major Grush claimed that there is life outside the Earth and that the US intelligence agencies have very important information related to other planets. He said that he is also ready to present its evidence before the Parliament.

Apart from Grush, former Navy Commander David Frever and retired Navy pilot Ryan Graves were also involved in the hearing both of them claimed to have seen an alien spacecraft.

These two are the same US Navy pilots who captured video cameras of UFOs flying over the Pacific Ocean in the years 2004 and 2015.

When these videos were leaked in the year 2021, then the attention of the whole world went towards aliens and UFO and there was a debate again in the world that aliens exist.

After studying 144 UFOs, the Pentagon prepared a 9-page report. In this report, it was said that the video footage and photographs were not very clear, so it is difficult to say anything. Also in the report, the possibility of aliens was not ruled out. The report said that the UFO sighting could be due to sensor or observer error.

After these claims, the debate on aliens started again. There are many claims on whether aliens are there or not, but what is the truth, this world also wants to know.

There has been a debate around the world for decades about whether there is any other world outside the Earth.

David Grush has revealed that the US government has kept the bodies of aliens. Grush claimed that the bodies recovered from the crashed alien spacecraft belong to aliens.

According to Grush, he has never seen such a body, and his claims are based on conversations with high-level intelligence officials.

During a hearing before the House Oversight Subcommittee in Washington, Grush also claimed that the US government also has UFOs.

According to Grush, the US government had run a program that not only collected the crashed UFOs on the earth but also tried to fix them again.

Major David Grush has worked as an intelligence officer for 14 years in the Air Force and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He publicly disclosed about aliens last month, after which the US Congress started hearing in this matter.

Although the US Department of Defense may be denying its own intelligence officer's claims on aliens, a NASA panel investigating UFOs has recorded nearly 800 mysterious incidents.

Aliens are still a mystery to scientists... That's why scientists constantly try to contact aliens. Amidst all this, scientists have recorded some mysterious sounds.

Although no one has any concrete evidence about the existence of aliens in the universe this revelation from the American official has increased the world's curiosity about aliens again.