DNA Special: Fear of third wave emerges due to Omicron

Today, first of all, we will not scare you about the new crisis called Omicron but will definitely give updates. Till this time, there have been 23 cases of Omicron in India and so far it has spread to more than 38 countries all over the world. However, before this analysis, we want to make it clear that you do not need to be afraid of Omicron because till now, it has not caused a single death in the whole world. There is a need to be careful because if you take precautions, not only you will be saved from its danger but the whole of India will also be saved from the third wave born from Omicron.

The latest update on Omicron in India is that now the number of people infected with it in India has increased to 23. A while ago, two new cases have been recorded in Mumbai and now the total number of people infected with Omicron in Maharashtra has gone up to 10.

Out of the 9 cases of Omicron that have come to the fore in Rajasthan, some people came from South Africa to attend a wedding in Jaipur in which more than 100 people were present. Now, the contact tracing of all of them is being done through the guests' list. Wedding season is going on in India at this time and a large number of people are participating in them, so we want to tell you that if there is an event like marriage in your family, you must follow the rules of social distancing.

Meanwhile, according to a study by IIT Kanpur, Omicron can become the reason for the third wave in India and this wave can come between January and February next year. This is the same time when elections are to be held in many states of India including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. According to the professors who studied this, the number of infections will definitely increase, but as before, people will not need to be admitted to hospitals nor will they have to face problems like lack of oxygen. But in the initial months of next year, when the infection will be at its peak, 1 to 1.25 lakh cases may be registered every day.

The essence of this study is that the third wave may come, but its effect will not be as destructive as the second wave. And if light lockdown and night curfew are imposed and crowded events are banned then Omicron can be stopped from growing.

At this time, Omicron has reached 38 countries of the world and the number of its patients is increasing continuously in European countries, while 15 out of 50 states of America have been affected by it. But the good thing is that so far, not a single death has been recorded due to this variant, so now there is a demand all over the world including India that vaccination should be started for children soon because children still have no immunity and no one knows how this new variant will affect them.

But overall you have to keep in mind that the mistakes you did during the first and second wave should not be repeated this time and the COVID-19 protocols should be followed at all costs.