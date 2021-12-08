DNA Special: Farmers now blackmailing government?

The biggest news of today is that the government has accepted most of the conditions of the farmers. But the farmers are still not ready to withdraw their agitation, because this movement is not about farmers, it has become a political and electoral movement and we are telling you this from day one.

After the agricultural laws, the central government has also accepted many other conditions of the farmers. The government has announced the formation of a committee on MSP, it is also ready to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers during the agitation, and the government has also agreed to compensate the farmers who were killed during the agitation. But despite this, the farmers are still not ready to end the movement and have now imposed new conditions. They have now said that only one farmer organization will have its members in the committee formed for the MSP. Overall, it has become clear once again that this movement is an electoral movement whose purpose is to just oppose PM Narendra Modi. We are telling you this from the beginning and today, the farmers themselves have made it clear. First of all, let us tell you about this proposal of the Central Government, which has been sent to the farmers' organizations.

- The Central Government has talked about forming a committee to make laws on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. Representatives of central and state governments, agricultural scientists and farmers' organizations will be included in this committee.

- The government is also ready to take back the criminal cases registered during the farmers' movement in the last one year. The Government of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have given its in-principle approval and has also said that as soon as the movement ends, all the cases will be withdrawn immediately.

- The government has also accepted the demand for compensation to the farmers killed during the movement. The Center has said that the Punjab Government has already announced this and now the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also agreed to this.

- The government has also changed its stand on the Electricity Amendment Bill. It has assured that before introducing this bill in Parliament, it will take the opinion of all farmers' organizations and people associated with it.

- Apart from this, the law passed by the Central Government on the issue of stubble, in sections 14 and 15, farmers have been separated from criminal liability. That is, no case will be registered against the farmers for burning stubble.

Overall, after the return of agricultural laws, the central government has accepted almost all the things that were put forward by the farmers. But despite this, this movement is still going on and maybe, it will continue like this.

Today, a long meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha was held on the Singhu border to discuss this proposal of the Central Government. It was expected about this meeting that the end of the movement could be announced. But nothing like this happened. The organization itself, while keeping this proposal of the Central Government in front of the media, said that it still has some other demands, which if not accepted, the movement will continue like this. What these conditions are, we also tell you that.

- Only representatives of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha should be included in the committee that will be formed on MSP.

- Criminal cases registered against farmers should be taken back before the withdrawal of the movement.

- The family of each farmer killed in the movement should get Rs 5 lakh as compensation and a government job.

- Electricity Amendment Bill should not be introduced in Parliament

- And farmers have also asked for the assurance that no action will be taken against the farmers in any situation if they burn the stubble.

From these demands, it seems that the farmers' organizations do not want to end this movement in any way and this is what you have to understand today.