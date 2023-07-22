DNA Special: Europe's scorching heatwave raises alarm as NASA warns of hottest July ever

Global heat records are broken in Europe, and the climate change crisis escalates.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it's a ticking time bomb that demands urgent attention. Recently, NASA's warning about global warming has sent shockwaves worldwide. July 2023 could potentially be the hottest month in a century, and heat records are being shattered every day in several countries, most notably in Europe. This unprecedented phenomenon is transforming regions known for their pleasant weather and cool climate into sweltering hotspots.

To illustrate the alarming reality of climate change, let's take a closer look at two striking pictures. The first is of Delhi, India, where heavy rains and a swollen Yamuna river turned the city into a waterlogged landscape, with roads resembling rivers that required boats for transportation. Contrastingly, pictures of Venice, Italy, taken a few weeks earlier, reveal dry canals filled with mud, once vibrant waterways now reduced to lifeless drains.

NASA's data reveals a significant rise in the global average temperature. In just a few decades, the world's average temperature has surged from around 12°C to 17°C. July 3, 2023, set a new record of 17.01°C as the hottest day in Earth's history. This drastic shift is clear evidence of the time bomb of global warming, posing a serious threat to our planet.

To emphasize the gravity of the situation, NASA released a time-lapse video from 1884 to 2021, showing the slow but steady rise in global temperatures. Global warming is rapidly engulfing the entire world, causing severe consequences not only in Asia and Africa but also in Europe. The continent is currently facing an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring close to 40°C in countries like Spain, Greece, and Italy. The crisis is undeniable, and Europe, once a pioneer of industrialization, is now one of the hardest-hit regions.

El Nino, a weather pattern originating in the Pacific Ocean, plays a significant role in the rising temperatures. This phenomenon causes warm water to move from the Pacific Ocean towards the Indian Ocean, contributing to temperature spikes. Moreover, greenhouse gases, primarily from fossil fuel consumption, further accelerate the global temperature rise alongside El Nino.

Europe's average temperature has risen twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s. In 2022, Europe's average temperature was approximately 2.3°C higher than at the end of the 19th century, causing glaciers to shrink and rivers to dry up.

