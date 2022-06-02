DNA Special: ED summons to Congress’ first family a major turning point in India's politics

Photo: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the first family of the Congress party i.e., Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case. Under this, Rahul Gandhi will be questioned on June 2 while Sonia Gandhi will be questioned on June 8.

This is an old case, which is known as the National Herald scam. In this case, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are on bail. This will be the first time that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will have to go to the ED office like an ordinary citizen for questioning.

This is a new turning point in India's politics, in which the Modi government is saying that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also be subjected to the same rules in this country, which apply to the rest of the people.

This whole case is of money laundering. Several Congress leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, had formed a company called Associate Journal Limited, which published a newspaper called National Herald.

Because the company used to publish newspapers, it got land from governments in many cities at cheap prices. Now the allegation is that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi created a company whose purpose was not to do business. In fact, he wanted to buy AJL through this company and get its assets worth Rs 2 billion in his name. That's what happened in 2011. At that time, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's company, namely, Young India Limited, took over AJL. In this way, its property went to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

This case could prove to be a new turning point in Indian politics that could lead to major changes.

First, the summons will make the Gandhi family mentally and politically unstable. Second, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's position in opposition parties, especially in the UPA, will be reduced. Third, because this is a case of corruption, the public image of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will also be hurt and the BJP will take full advantage of this case in the upcoming election campaigns.

Indira Gandhi was found guilty of rigging the 1971 elections. This was a case of corruption due to which she had even imposed an emergency in the country. Sanjay Gandhi was also accused of corruption. At that time, Indira Gandhi's government had given a contract to Maruti to make cars and there was corruption in it. The Bofors scandal took place in Rajiv Gandhi's government. Now, the names of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also come up in corruption cases.