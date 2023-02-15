DNA Special: ‘Dirty game’ of Indian cricket exposed in BCCI sting operation, know shocking revelations

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma made shocking revelations in the sting operations (File photo)

While cricket remains the most popular and watched sport in India, the dirty game and politics inside the cricket industry will leave all the fans of Team India stunned and shocked to the core. These revelations were made by a high-level BCCI official during a sting operation by Zee News.

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma, who is the person responsible for making and breaking the career of all Indian cricketers, made shocking revelations about the Indian cricket team and politics in a sting operation earlier this week.

Here are some of the revelations made by Chetan Sharma during the Zee News sting operation –

Sourav Ganguly did not decide to remove Virat Kohli from the captaincy.

The biggest reason for the conflict between Ganguly and Virat was Virat Kohli's ego.

Kohli felt that his captaincy was snatched because of Ganguly.

The allegations made by Virat Kohli on Ganguly were false.

Virat Kohli deliberately accused Ganguly of snatching his captaincy.

Chetan Sharma himself has confessed that there is a lot of fighting in the Indian cricket team regarding captaincy and how much competition goes on. The gist of what Chetan Sharma said on the hidden camera of Zee News is that it was his decision to remove Virat Kohli from the white ball captaincy, and not Sourav Ganguly.

Despite this, Chetan Sharma said that Sourav Ganguly did not like Virat Kohli. According to Chetan Sharma, it was also the decision of the selection committee to remove Virat from the captaincy and make Rohit the captain.

Many times during the match you must have seen that many players do not look 100% fit on the field. If he stumbles while fielding, many times he gets out of the field in the middle of the match. Seeing this, questions must be coming to your mind if any player is not fit then how is he playing in the team? You will be shocked to hear the answer given by Team India's Chief Selector Chetan Sharma on the hidden camera of Zee Media to this question.

Unfit players are also becoming fit with the help of injections in Team India. According to Chetan Sharma, players take such injections which do not even come under the grip of a dope test.

According to Chetan Sharma, the players of Team India also know which injection will come in dope and which will not. Big cricket superstars and their doctors are also involved in Team India's fake fitness game, claims Chetan Sharma.

This claim is being made by the person himself who decides who will play and who will not play in Team India. So it simply means that when a team is selected for a series, those players are also included in that team who achieve fake fitness through injections, which is not only against the rules of cricket but also playing against the spirit of the game.

Chetan Sharma himself is saying that players are showing themselves fit by taking injections to get selected for the cricket team, but then he himself is turning his point and saying that the team management does not know how he is taking the injection. In fact, it is Chetan Sharma and his associates who select such players in Team India, despite knowing their fitness status.

Chetan Sharma is also saying that he knows about the players being fit by taking injections but there is no proof. Then they are also saying that by compromising on the fitness of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, haste was done to include him in the team. This revelation of Chetan Sharma raises some questions.

If Bumrah was not fit for the first match, then how did Chetan Sharma agree to clear him in the second match?

Why was the third match against Australia played despite Bumrah being unfit in the second match?

Why were Chetan Sharma and the selectors so eager to give the unfit and injured Bumrah a go-ahead for the World Cup?

These questions can only be answered once BCCI issued an official statement regarding this controversy.

