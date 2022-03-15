DNA Special: Despite Congress’ debacle in Uttar Pradesh, no change in party leadership

We will talk about the decision of the Congress Working Committee, in which it has requested the Gandhi family to continue leading the Congress because it can flourish only under the leadership of the Gandhi family.

In the last 8 years, Congress has lost 40 out of 45 elections. This time, Uttar Pradesh elections also, 97 per cent of its candidates have lost their security deposit. But despite this, the biggest decision-making committee of Congress neither wants to decide the responsibility of the Gandhi family nor does it want to answer any questions from them for this defeat.

Today, we will show you examples of Congress’ poor performance in Uttar Pradesh elections, after which you will also refuse to consider Congress as a national party.



Despite the humiliating defeat of the Congress in five states, its leaders want the Gandhi family to continue running the party. And what a joke this is, you can understand it from the performance of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

This time, Congress had contested 399 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh. But it was able to win the election in only two seats, and accordingly, the success rate of Congress was 0.5 per cent. That is, Congress reached very close to zero in Uttar Pradesh. But still, the party leaders want the Gandhi family to remain in the leadership of the party.

Secondly, Congress will probably be the first such national party in the country, which is now competing with NOTA which means None of the Above. When a person does not want to vote for any candidate of his constituency, then he presses the NOTA button.

And the NOTA option is now giving a tough competition to Congress. This time, Congress has got 21,51,234 votes in Uttar Pradesh. And its vote share stood at 2.33 per cent. Whereas, NOTA has got 6, 37,304 votes.

In the last 8 years, the way NOTA votes have increased and Congress votes have decreased, it seems, after 10 years NOTA in Uttar Pradesh will be in a stronger position than Congress. That is, NOTA will start getting more votes than Congress.

Congress was not just only defeated in Uttar Pradesh. Rather, these results have brought the Congress under the ground, from where Patal Lok is not far.

Congress has got only 21 lakh votes this time. And there are 403 Vidhan Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. This means, that on average, the party got only about 5,000 votes in a Vidhan Sabha constituency.

That is, the Gandhi family could not understand that the country is not in danger. Rather, the Congress party itself is in danger. The condition of Congress today is worse than that of regional parties.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress contested 399 seats, but its vote share stood at 2.33 per cent. While Jayant Choudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) contested only 33 seats, the RLD got 2.9 per cent more votes than Congress.

Out of 399, 387 Congress candidates lost their security deposit. Imagine, 97 per cent of Congress candidates could not even save their security. This means that it did not get even one-sixth of the total votes cast in its constituency.

And this thing is even more worrying because, in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did the highest number of 209 rallies and roadshows. While Yogi Adityanath is on the second number who did 203 rallies and roadshows.

Since 2014, Congress has contested 45 elections under the leadership of the Gandhi family. Out of which it has lost 40 elections. Apart from this, till 2014, Congress had an absolute majority government in nine states. But now, it has its government with a full majority only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. But have you ever heard in the last 8 years that the responsibility of the Gandhi family has been fixed for this?

Since 2014, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have offered to resign from their posts 24 times, but every time some leaders oppose it and the resignation never happens. This is like that film, whose script and dialogues are already known to everyone.

If this was not the case, then the leaders of Group-23, angry with the leadership of the Gandhi family, suggested making Mukul Wasnik the party president yesterday. But we have come to know that this proposal made Sonia Gandhi uncomfortable. And Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot once again demanded to make Rahul Gandhi the President of Congress.

Group 23 of Congress has leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma.