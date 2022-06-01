DNA Special: Despite all its strengths and success, India appears helpless in its own capital

Photo: ANI

A large country like India, despite all its strength and success, appears forced and helpless in its own capital. Delhi received half an hour of rain and a strong storm yesterday. Due to this storm, about 300 trees were uprooted last evening. But neither did the administration have any arrangement to remove these trees, nor did the Meteorological Department give any information about such a big storm.

India is the sixth largest economy in the world and the only country among such large countries, whose roads and drainage system in its capital are in such a bad shape. During the storm, winds of 100 kilometres per hour prevailed in many areas and most of the areas also received heavy rain. But the Met department issued a warning of the storm just 20 minutes before its arrival. This is not the first time that there has been such a lapse from the Meteorological Department.

Last year, most of the weather department's forecasts about the monsoon were also proved wrong. On June 13, 2021, the Meteorological Department had predicted that the south-west monsoon would reach over Delhi, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh by June 15. But despite the passage of about a month of this forecast, there was no rain in these states then.

Experts attribute the error in these estimates to two things. The first is that the models through which the weather is predicted have many flaws in those models. The second reason is the collision of the winds from the east and west and not being accurately estimated.

In the big countries of the world, even the slightest rainfall is taken very seriously. There it is the responsibility of the governments to give the people accurate and accurate information related to the weather. Most importantly, people in these countries do check weather updates on their mobile phones before going out of the house.

In Delhi, concrete is being used to beautify the footpath and due to this, the soil has been dug around the trees and the stones have been filled there. With this, the roots of the trees are not getting enough oxygen nor does the water reach these roots. You can also say that Delhi has become hollow like the roots of these trees. Secondly, we do not have any system in place so that the trees that have fallen on the roads can be removed immediately. And traffic jams can be opened. And we are saying this because even after 24 hours, the broken trees in most parts of Delhi have not been removed from the roads.

Delhi is the capital of the country, there are all the VVIPis, including the top ministers of the Government of India, judges of the High Court and the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister, the President.

This is serious because, due to traffic jams, the economy of Delhi loses 70 thousand crore rupees every year. Another thing, in the year 2020, an expert committee set up by the Supreme Court had pointed out that a one-year-old tree costs Rs 74,500. According to this, if 300 trees have fallen in Delhi yesterday and their average age was 20 years, then it has resulted in a loss of 44 crore 70 lakh rupees.

elhi is the capital of India. It is the identity of India. Imagine if the meeting of the QUAD countries had been held in Delhi today, then perhaps US President Joe Biden and the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia would have to be taken to the venue of the conference by sitting in the boat.

India is the sixth largest economy in the world. But despite this, the condition of the roads of the capital of our country is very bad. These roads crumble in a short spell of rain and then it takes years to repair them. Those who build these bad roads, there is no action against them, nor do people raise their voice against it.