DNA Special: Deoghar ropeway accident – Who is responsible for the negligence?

In a DNA test of the ropeway accident that took place in Deoghar, we will tell you how the negligence of the private company operating this ropeway in the greed of money and the tourism department of Jharkhand put the lives of 57 people in danger. In the cable car which should have had 4 people, 6 to 7 people were being made to sit in the greed of earning more money, which increased the weight on the cable and it got off the hook. In videos, people are seen pleading for help during the accident. It is being told that at the time of this incident, the team of engineers who operated this ropeway service had fled from there.

To understand who is responsible for this accident, first you need to know how this whole accident happened.

The accident took place on the Trikut mountain in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. There is a famous temple at this place which is also known by the name of the temple of Trishuli Mata. Because this temple is on a high hill, people have to go by ropeway here. And even on the day of the accident, 57 devotees in a total of 18 trolleys were going to visit this temple. But in the meantime, at about 4.30 p.m., the wire of the ropeway went off the hook and after this, all the trolleys of the ropeway suddenly tilted downwards. Of these, two trolleys which were on the underside were unbalanced and hit the stones and a woman was also killed in the incident.

We have also found a video of the control room from where this ropeway was operated. In which it is clearly seen that this incident did not happen due to the breakdown of the cable. In fact, while these trolleys were going towards the high hill, the cable went down from the wheels of the machine in the control room and after that suddenly all the trolleys were tilted downwards. The Jharkhand government has set up a high-level committee to look into the matter. And it has become a kind of tradition. Whenever such incidents happen, the governments raise concerns and form a committee. But we will not do that. We will tell you one by one who is responsible for this incident.

The first responsibility is that of the engineers who operate this ropeway. Before every round of the ropeway cable, engineers have to make sure that there is no glitch in the machine and cable car. But that did not happen in this case. We have come to know that this task was assigned to a team of more than two engineers in Trikut. But the team ran away during the accident.

The second responsibility belongs to the company which was operating this ropeway service. The name of this company is Damodar Ropeways Infra Limited. It is a big company in Kolkata. The ropeway services currently being run in Vaishno Devi, Guwahati, Chitrakoot, Pushkar and Naina Devi belong to this company. However, in this case, the company is accused of not taking the maintenance of the ropeway seriously. After the Corona period, when the ropeway service was resumed, it was necessary to have its repair work at that time. But this was also not followed, apart from this, it is also alleged that this company was making more people travel than capacity in the trolleys of the ropeway in the greed of earning more money.

In the trolleys in which a maximum of four people could sit, 6 to 7 people were seated. From which this accident took place. So, the second responsibility is of this company.

Now the question is, how did the company which was negligent on such a large scale get the contract of this ropeway service? So, the answer is that the Tourism Department of Jharkhand had entered into this contract with this company. So, the Tourism Department of Jharkhand is also responsible for this incident.

In the 2014 agreement between the Tourism Department of Jharkhand and this company, it was decided that this company will give a fixed amount to the department every year as a license fee and in return, the operation of this ropeway service and its maintenance work will have to be looked after by this company. However, during this time, the Tourism Department of Jharkhand will ensure that this company does its work properly. In the tourism department of Jharkhand, this work was to be done by a senior rank officer, but even this officer did not do his work honestly.

Under the contract, the company had to maintain this ropeway service every three months. And the report was to be sent to the Tourism Department. But this process was also not followed. Rahul Sinha is the Director of Jharkhand Tourism Department. They should have asked this company why it did not prepare the maintenance report of the ropeway. Therefore, Jharkhand Tourism Department Director Rahul Sinha will also be held responsible for this.

Now, since this tourism department is with Hafizul Ansari and he is the tourism minister of the state, his responsibility is also made in this matter. And so does the Tourism Minister report to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. So, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is equally responsible in this matter. If any of them had done their work in the right way, it would not have happened.