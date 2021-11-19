DNA Special: Delhiites do not drink water but 'poison'

Imagine you have gone to someone's house as a guest and they bring you a glass of water. Most often, you drink that water, but then you come to know that this water is so dirty that you may get sick even after bathing in it, let alone drinking it. This kind of deception has happened with the 2 crore people of Delhi, about which we will tell you today. Today we have made a Hashtag on it, which is #OperationGandaJal. You can make this news the biggest breaking news of today by giving your opinion on it.

The team of Zee News collected water samples from 11 places in Delhi and got them tested in an independent lab, out of which 9 samples failed. If this is taken as the basis, you can say that 80 per cent of the water supplied to the homes of the people in Delhi is not fit for drinking. Now imagine if this is the condition of the capital of the country, then what will be the condition of the rest of the country. These include those areas of South Delhi, where there are houses worth crores of rupees. But even these houses do not have potable water. It also has North Avenue, which is just three kilometres from the Parliament of India.

The water which we have got free from nature, which has surrounded 70 per cent of the earth and for which glaciers, rivers, springs and ponds do not charge even a penny from us, has become an industry of thousands of crores of rupees.

At present, the bottled water market in India is about Rs 28,000 crore, which will increase to more than Rs 40,000 crore by the year 2023. Apart from this, the people of India also spend Rs 6,500 crore every year on water purifiers. In the year 2019, the Government of India had started a scheme of about Rs 3.6 lakh crores, whose purpose is to provide clean drinking water through taps in every household of the country.

That is, the people and government of India are spending more than Rs 4 lakh crore every year in the search for clean water, which is almost equal to the defence budget of India. But still, people are not getting clean water, and companies are charging thousands of crores for clean drinking water in bottles.

Therefore, the water which seems to be free, it is not really free. When a guest comes to your house, you do not take any money from him for drinking water, and also throw away the remaining water. But if you go to the market, you will have to pay for this water. And if you drink the water coming in the tap of the house in a city like Delhi, then you will have to pay for it in the form of diseases.

When our team got the water samples from 11 different areas of Delhi and got them tested in a private lab, it was found that the samples of 9 of these places did not meet the standards. According to the Bureau of Indian Standards i.e. BIS, the amount of TDS i.e. total dissolved solids in one litre of water should be 500 at most. TDS means those minerals and substances, which are dissolved in water. In small amounts, this TDS is beneficial for your body because it has minerals, but according to the World Health Organization, if TDS in one litre of water is more than 300, then it is not good for health, whereas in India, TDS up to 500 is valid. But in Delhi, in 9 out of 11 areas where water samples failed, the amount of TDS was more than 500. The water of 4 of these places was even more dirty and poisonous than the Yamuna river in Delhi. Mori Gate and Maujpur were the only two areas where the water met the safety standards.

According to doctors, if the amount of TDS is more than 500, it is not even fit for bathing, let alone for drinking. Water with high TDS can cause diarrhoea, kidney infection, stomach infection, fever and vomiting, and you may also have skin infections. And drinking such water for a long time can also cause diseases like cancer.

There are countries like America, Canada, Japan, Britain and Saudi Arabia, where potable water is available in taps all the time. In countries like America, people do not even get RO installed because there you can drink water coming from any tap. This facility is available almost everywhere in countries like Finland, Poland, Spain, Croatia, Belgium, Germany and France.

But the luck of the people of India is not good. In our country, even today people get TDS of 999 in case of water and AQI of 999 in case of air. That's why air and water have also become business models in India. This is such a business model, under which a shortage of something is created first and when there is a shortage of that thing, then it is sold at the desired price.