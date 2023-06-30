DNA Special: Delhi's garbage crisis and its devastating impact on child welfare

Today we will talk about the mountains of garbage in Delhi, which not only tarnishes the beauty of the city but also carries the weight of shame. The Supreme Court has aptly described these piles of garbage as mountains of shame. However, instead of discussing how these mountains suffocate the nearby residents, let's take a look at how they suffocate child welfare schemes.

These mountains of garbage in Delhi have unfortunately become a breeding ground for child labor. If one wants to witness the grim reality of child labor in India, they need to visit these garbage heaps where young children can be seen carrying sacks on their shoulders instead of school bags. Despite the government's efforts and funds allocated for providing education under child rights, the reality of these schemes turns into mere trash when it comes to implementation in these garbage mountains. Even initiatives like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Padhega Har Bachcha meet the same fate on these heaps.

Our correspondent, Shivank Mishra, reveals the story of thirteen-year-old Himanshu, who dons his school uniform every day to collect garbage on the largest garbage mountain in Ghazipur. Himanshu has never seen the inside of a school, yet he has mastered the art of accounting for the garbage he collects.

Himanshu is not alone; there are hundreds of children like him on these garbage mountains, ranging from 9 to 15 years old. Mangal, Alli, Aman, Sanoj, and many others start their day by collecting garbage and end it by selling their findings. Their lives revolve around this never-ending cycle.

Amidst the backdrop of JCB machines leveling the garbage mountains at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site, the shameful reality of child labor unfolds. These young children tirelessly sort through the garbage, often getting buried under it. They collect around 10 kilograms of garbage daily, solely to provide for their families.

It may come as a surprise, but child labor is prevalent in these landfill sites despite its illegality. The officials responsible for MCD and the Bhalswa landfill site seem to turn a blind eye, benefiting from the free labor these children provide. The contractors involved in buying and selling junk also profit from this system.

The mountains of garbage belong to MCD, but the question remains: who decides who goes up the mountain and who doesn't? Who determines who collects the garbage? Sadly, the child labor happening within these mountains goes unnoticed and unaddressed.

After witnessing this report, a sense of shame should engulf us all. Children are the future of our country, and when they are forced into labor and garbage collection instead of pursuing education, it becomes a national disgrace. The issue stems from our government's failure to enforce laws and regulations. Despite having severe laws in place, the system is ineffective at enforcing them.

No child under the age of 14 is allowed to work in any capacity, especially in dangerous places like garbage sites where their lives are at danger, according to The child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story, and we are here to show you the truth.

