DNA Special: Decoding BJP's defeat at AAP's hands in MCD polls

DNA Special: Decoding BJP's defeat at AAP's hands in Delhi MCD polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP. However, the results show that the people of Delhi have not rejected BJP as it bagged 104 seats.

Although there are many reasons behind BJP's defeat in MCD, we will discuss some key reasons behind the BJP debacle. One of the major reasons for the defeat was that BJP did not have any face.

Even though BJP fielded a team of Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and MPs in the campaign, one question remained who is the face of BJP in Delhi MCD elections? Adesh Gupta is the state president of BJP but his popularity is not so much that he can compete with the brand Arvind Kejriwal.

The second reason for the defeat is - BJP could not respond to the allegations of the AAP. Being in power of MCD for the last 15 years, BJP could not prove that it is better than AAP in Delhi.

The third reason for the defeat is BJP's back foot on the issue of cleanliness. In this MCD election, the Aam Aadmi Party majorly focused on the issue of cleanliness. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia visited Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites and accused the BJP of the mountains of garbage.

The fourth reason for BJP's defeat is - 15 years of anti-incumbency. After staying in power for so many years, the expectations of the voters from the BJP increased. In the last MCD, the BJP disabled the anti-incumbency factor by denying tickets to all the corporators. But this time no such decision was taken.

The sixth reason for the defeat is that the BJP could not find any break in Kejriwal's free politics. Even though BJP attacks Kejriwal's free schemes but it has no effect on the people of Delhi.

And the seventh reason for the defeat of BJP was the shameful performance of Congress. Congress had won 31 seats in the last MCD election but this time it could win only 9 seats. This means the vote bank of Congress has shifted towards AAP. BJP had to bear the brunt of it.