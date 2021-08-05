DNA Special: Dalit's daughter is Rahul Gandhi's tool for politics?

Today, we will talk about a political match of event management in India, in which Rahul Gandhi wants to win the gold medal. The political parties of the country are doing politics fiercely on the rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi. Today, big leaders of the country were desperate to be photographed with the family of this girl and among these leaders, the name of Rahul Gandhi is at the top. First, let us tell you about this whole incident.

This whole incident happened on August 1, when a 9-year-old girl had gone some distance away from her house to get cold water from a cremation ground there. When she did not return home for a long time, the family was worried. Police said that during this time, some people from the crematorium called the parents of this girl and asked them to come there. When the family reached there, they were told that the girl had died due to electrocution while filling the water. It is alleged that after this, the child was cremated without the consent of the parents. The people of the area protested against it and one of them informed the police about the whole incident. However, till then, none of the parents of the girl and the people who were creating a ruckus had any idea that this whole matter is of gang rape and murder. Later, when the whole incident was investigated, the police came to know that a priest of the cremation ground and his three companions gang-raped the girl, then killed her and later performed her last rites without the consent of her parents.

However, till that time, the opposition leaders of our country were not interested in this incident. On August 2 and 3, there was no movement from anyone's side in this matter and no statement came from anyone because, till then, the caste of the victim's family had not come to the fore in this case. But as soon as it came to know the light that the victim's family is Dalit and there is also a priest of the cremation ground among the accused, then a section of our country became active about this whole incident and these leaders made the victim's family a tourist place.

The thing to understand here is that all the four accused belong to different religions and castes. Among them are Hindus and one of the accused is also from the Muslim community. The opposition leaders of our country see the religion and caste of the victim but they do not talk about the religion and caste of the accused.

Today, Rahul Gandhi arrived first to pose for a picture with this victim's family in Delhi. He interacted with the parents of the victim in his car and after that, he also gave a statement to the media. An important thing to note is that all this happened like an event. Even before Rahul Gandhi's arrival, Congress party supporters had reached there in large numbers. Apart from this, the media present there was also told that Rahul Gandhi is going to reach there in a while. That is, everything happened in such a way that there is a fixed program.

Rahul Gandhi also posted a picture on Twitter after this meeting. Seeing this picture, you can understand that Rahul Gandhi could not get such a good quality picture in the midst of the crowd and maybe that is why he decided to meet the victim's parents in a closed car. Surprisingly, in the process of getting this picture taken, Rahul Gandhi also forgot that because of his hobby, the victim's family can be defamed.

Under Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act, no person can reveal the identity of the rape victim and her family or share their personal information. But Rahul Gandhi did not take care of these things and put his picture with the victim's family on Twitter. Now a complaint can also be filed against him in the police on this.

Even during the Hathras incident, when Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had gone to meet the victim's family, their desperation to have their picture taken increased the troubles of the victim's family. And this time also, he did the same.

In his post on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi also wrote that he is with this family on the path of justice and he will help them in every possible way till justice is done. However, if you carefully read the language of this tweet, you will come to know that this is not the first such tweet of Rahul Gandhi. Earlier in 2020, in the Hathras gang rape case of a Dalit girl, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted similar language.

That is, the pattern of politics, in this case, is the same as it was seen in the Hathras gang rape case last year. Even at that time, the opposition leaders of our country including Rahul Gandhi had made Hathras their picnic spot in the name of getting justice. But after this, neither Rahul Gandhi ever went to Hathras nor did other opposition leaders ever considered it necessary to go to Hathras.

The big thing is that what Rahul Gandhi said to the victim's family in Delhi today, he had said the same thing in Hathras also. Later, he forgot the Hathras incident and we think that after getting his picture taken in the case of Delhi also, now he will forget this case also in the coming time. Meeting the families of rape victims and getting photographed with them is nothing more than Image Management for Rahul Gandhi.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi today, Left leader Brinda Karat also reached Delhi to meet this family and she also posed for pictures. Besides, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also met this family today and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. In this list, there is also the name of Chandrashekhar Azad of Bhim Army, who is at the forefront of politics in the name of Dalits.

It is unfortunate that in this case, the opposition leaders of our country are more interested in the caste than the gang rape and murder of this girl. That's why it would not be wrong to say here today that if this girl was not a Dalit, then perhaps these leaders would not have even posted a single tweet for her, let alone meeting her family.

In our country, even the cases of serious crimes like rape are seen through the prism of caste and the leaders work to find votes for themselves in this.

These are all those leaders, who had reached the victim's family's house even during the Hathras incident and talked about getting them justice. But over time, these leaders forgot that family. Although Zee News did not do this. We in DNA showed you the follow-up report on this from Ground Zero in November last year and told you that the opposition leaders who had made their camp in this village never came back here.

Zee News demands strict action against all the accused in this gang-rape case of Delhi and we want this girl to get justice. But is it right to be selective and do vote bank politics regarding the matters? Understand it with some examples.

On July 4, in Alwar, Rajasthan, a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by 7 people and all the accused in this case were from a particular religion. Rape cases have increased by 30 percent in the last 6 months in Rajasthan.

A seven-year-old girl was raped on the 9th of last month in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Apart from this, on March 30, there was a gang-rape of a minor girl, who was a Dalit.

In Chhattisgarh too, recently, a case of rape with a three and a half year old girl came to the fore. But the leaders who met the families of the victims of Delhi never went to meet these families. And neither did Rahul Gandhi.

The population of OBC in India is 50 to 54 percent. This is an unofficial figure. Similarly, Dalits constitute about 17 percent of the total population. If these figures are to be believed then OBC and Dalits constitute about 70 percent of the population in our country. And there is no dearth of parties doing politics of Dalits, backward and poor in our country. These include Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal Secular, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, Late Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, Maharashtra's The Republican Party of India and the DMK Party of Tamil Nadu are the leaders.

That is, for the last 74 years, the political parties of India are fighting for 70 percent votes of the poor, downtrodden and backward. But just think whether till date these 70 percent people have got any special benefit from this. There is no party in India that claims that it works for the rich. All of them are only engaged in the upliftment of the poor and backward. Still, neither the reservation given to the backward in India could be ended nor poverty could be reduced. Those who are financially capable or rich teach their children in private schools, get treatment in private hospitals, keep private security guards for their safety, perhaps thinking that the leaders of the country can at least focus on the welfare of the poor. But these leaders don't even do that. They use votes only as fuel in their political vehicle. And the raw material which is in this fuel, are the poor and backward of our country. This fuel runs the car of politics but once they get the votes, the politicians will never again take this car to these poor people. And do not go to the door of the backwards, nor do they give the right to sit in their car to these poor and backward.