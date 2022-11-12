DNA Special: Covid-19 not the only reason behind rising deaths due to heart attack

File Photo

You must have often heard elders saying 'Swast Raho, Mast Raho' (Stay healthy, stay cool) because a healthy body is a home where you live. To stay healthy you go to the gym, do yoga, or work out at home but the gym in which we go to get fit is slowly becoming a place of death nowadays.

Famous actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday due to a heart attack during working out in the gym. Siddhaanth was working out in the gym to keep himself fit during which his health deteriorated. He was then immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors say that he died due to a heart attack during a workout.

Siddhaanth was only 46 years old. Generally, people are considered fit at this age.

In the last year, there have been many such incidences related to heart attacks in the country, whether it is while working out in the gym, dancing, or reading the newspaper, people are suddenly dying and the reason for all is a heart attack. It is often said about heart attack, that it is related to our food, drink, and lifestyle.

It is said that older people tend to have heart attacks or those who are not fit are more likely to have a heart attack but now all these things are being proved wrong.

Within the last year, some famous actors of the country died while working out in the gym. Comedian Raju Srivastava, popularly known as Gajodhar Bhaiya, also died of a heart attack. His health suddenly deteriorated while working out in the gym, then he was treated at AIIMS for about a month. During this, he was on a ventilator but he could not be saved.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla also died of a heart attack. Siddharth Shukla, 40, was very fit and always used to go to the gym to keep himself fit.

Renowned Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar also suffered a heart attack during a workout in the gym, after which he was admitted to the hospital but his life could not be saved. His age was also only 46 years.

Apart from this, famous singer KK also died of a heart attack. He was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated during a music concert in Kolkata but KK could not be saved.

All these actors were very particular about their health and always took care of their fitness. They used to eat healthy food, go to the gym every day and their age was also not too much but all of them died of a heart attack.

Now, the question in your mind would be that why is this happening? So far, no single reason has come to the fore about this but doctors believe that the way our life has changed after Covid-19, similarly our body has also seen a lot of changes, and the effect of this change has been that the chances of heart attack have increased significantly.

According to what scientists from the University of Maryland in the US have claimed, the Covid-19 virus damages the heart muscles of infected people. Because of this, patients are at risk of heart muscle swelling, irregular heartbeat, blood clots, stroke, heart attack, and heart failure for at least one year after recovery. According to scientists from the University of Maryland in the US, this is due to the dangerous proteins of the virus. Scientists associated with the research say that many people in America are getting heart diseases several weeks or months after being infected with the coronavirus.

The University of Maryland claims that Covid-19 is a major reason behind the increased heart attacks.

According to statistics, the incidence of heart attacks has increased significantly in the country. The death toll due to heart attacks has increased by 51 percent in the last 6 years. In 2015, more than 18,000 people died due to heart attacks, in 2016 the death toll increased to about 22,000 and in 2019 it increased to more than 28,000. In 2021, more than 28,400 people died due to heart attacks.

The way heart attack cases have increased in the country, the question arises whether a heart attack is happening only because of Covid-19 or whether there are some other reasons behind it. It is not that earlier people in the country did not die of a heart attack but in the last 2 years, the biggest change in this trend has been seen.

However, due to frequent heart attacks in the gym, people are afraid about whether it is not safe to do the gym. There is no such report or research which can prove that people are getting heart attacks from the gym itself.

But people often make mistakes in the gym, which increases their chances of having a heart attack. Everyone wishes to stay fit and look a certain way but sometimes they tend to use a shortcut method to achieve that.

Nowadays, people often want to look more fit in lesser time and hence, they start exercising more than their capacity in the gym like lifting more weight than strength allows or doing more runs on the treadmill than the scheduled time. The trend of using steroids to build muscle among youth has also increased. Along with this, youngsters are taking many types of medicines without any doctor's advice. The result of this is that the gym which could have improved your health, the same gym is becoming the cause of death.

It is clear that you do gym, but take care of how much your body can tolerate because one mistake can become a big reason to separate the body from the soul.