DNA Special: Conversion conspiracy against children in Ghaziabad? Know the case of Abdul Rehman

DNA Special: Conversion conspiracy against children in Ghaziabad?

Just as the concept of an alleged controversy called love jihad sparked feuds across the country between two communities, there is a new conspiracy that is unfolding which is being termed as ‘land jihad’, which is being called a land-grabbing scheme.

Under a particular conspiracy, luring Hindu girls into a false trap of love, grabbing land in a particular area, or luring someone to convert to Islam is considered an act of virtue under the jihadi mentality, according to several victims of the said scheme.

Cases of love jihad have been coming out from all over the country. The story of land jihad was revealed from the forests of Uttarakhand, now the sensational case of conversion jihad has surfaced from Ghaziabad. Four days ago, police in Ghaziabad caught a man, Abdul Rehman, who used to teach 'verses from the Quran' to minor children playing video games in the name of winning.

Abdul Rahman was not a man of faith in this matter. His motive was to brainwash these minor children to convert to Islam. Abdul Rahman used to tell minor children about the greatness of Islam, and the weaknesses of their religion. This is something similar to what has been shown in the recent film 'The Kerala Story'.

In its investigation, the police have also found some evidence related to Abdul Rahman's mobile. The matter came to light when the parents of a minor boy, hailing from Ghaziabad, were shocked by their son's actions. Her minor son, for the past few days, used to leave home on the pretext of going to the gym 5 times a day, but in reality, he was offering prayers at a mosque.

After this, the minor's father lodged a complaint in the police station. On May 30, the police registered an FIR in the case, in which the cleric of the mosque in Sanjay Nagar Sector 23 of Ghaziabad, Abdul Rehman, and the accused named Baddo was mentioned.

The police have named both of them as accused. Abdul Rehman has been arrested by the police, but Shahnawaz alias Baddo is still out of the grip of the police, Shahnawaz is said to be a resident of Mumbai.