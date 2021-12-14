DNA Special: Children are spoiled by mother's 'freedom'?

Today, we will tell you about the question paper for class 10, in which it is written that the freedom given to women in Indian families is spoiling the atmosphere of the house and if a woman does not accept the dominance of their husband in their house, she can never get respect from her children. A row erupted on this question today and continued throughout the day. After the protest, CBSE deleted this question from its question paper. Today, we will strongly oppose this ideology for 65 crore women of the country and will tell you that in a family where women do not get equal status, the future of that family is not bright. If in your family also women are considered less than men, you must see this news today. First of all, let me tell you the things which have been written in this question paper.

In the first paragraph of the Comprehension Passage, it is written that 'the freedom of women has abolished the right of the parents over the children'. Then, it is further written that 'Women can get respect from their children only by accepting the dominance of their husbands'. It is also written in this that giving freedom to women is the main reason for many social and family problems. The meaning of this whole thing is that due to the equalization of women, the influence of men has reduced and due to this the rights of parents over children have been limited.

After the controversy, CBSE has removed this question from the paper and said that students will be given full marks for this question. CBSE has also admitted that these things written in its question paper are not in accordance with the syllabus. That is, it may be that the teacher who prepared this question paper has written these things out of the syllabus and in the question paper.

Today, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also objected to this and asked the Union Education Ministry and CBSE to apologize for this. We welcome Sonia Gandhi's point of view on this subject and believe that such things reflect the conservative attitude towards women.

Today is the day to understand whether women have had this place in Indian culture from the very beginning. When we researched about this, we came to know that this perception towards women in India and their place in society was not always like this. In India, women were given equal status as goddesses since ancient times and some evidence of this is also found in history.

For example, when the city of Mohenjodaro was excavated to get a closer look at the Harappan civilization about five thousand years ago, idols of many goddesses and their remains were found in this excavation. It showed that even five thousand years ago in India, women had the status of a goddess and its mention is also found in the Vedas.

Many goddesses have been mentioned in the Rigveda, among which Aditi, Prithvi, Ratri and Saraswati are prominent. What the place of women in Indian culture was, you can guess it from the fact that even today in India, Goddess Saraswati has the status of the goddess of knowledge.

27 such women are also mentioned in the Rigveda, who not only studied the Vedas but also composed many important verses. Among these women were Apala, Sikta, Urvashi, Sulabh, Gargi, Lopamudra and Maitreyi. It means that at that time, women weren't meant to cook and take care of the house. Rather, the role of women was also in the ancient literature of Hinduism.

Overall, the place of women in Indian culture has always been very high. But in the last one thousand years, the society of India has changed so fast that many men prefer to see women not in the office cabin but in the kitchen of the house. And the job of women is restricted only to cooking and taking care of the house. This is because the stereotypical thinking towards women still exists in our country.

Think for yourself, who amongst you who go to work is responsible for packing their lunch? Even today, if the food isn't good, we blame the women of the family, but this responsibility is not considered to be of men.