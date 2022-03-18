DNA Special: Chasing freebies can make you a victim of digital robbery

In this digital age, most of the people of India are still not very serious about their personal data.

A cyber-fraud involving hundreds of people in Mumbai is an example for us where we should all learn to never give our identity card or government documents to any unknown company or person. This news begins with a greed for free, in which not one, two, three, but a whole 287 people come.

In 2018, a Mumbai-based insurance company announced that those who participate in its health check-up camp will be given health insurance free of cost. That is, if people become ill, then this company will bear all the expenses of the hospital and money will be put into the bank accounts of these people.

After learning about this scheme, hundreds of people in Mumbai came to take this health check-up camp. And during this time, this company took from these people their PAN card, their Aadhaar card, and a cancelled cheque of their bank account saying that in the future when the company deposits the money in their bank accounts, then all these documents will be required by it. People thought that when they are getting such a great policy for free, then why won't they give their documents to this company.

Now that this company got the necessary documents of 287 people, it first took the SIM cards of mobile phones in the name of all these people. And when these SIM cards were started, this company applied for consumer loans in different banks. And wrote the new numbers of these people in the application form. This led to the fact that when the bank approved the loan, an OTP was sent to the number of these people. Now that this OTP came on the phone numbers that this company had wrongly created, these people did not know that this company was taking loans in their name. In this way, a loan of Rs 1 crore 55 lakh was taken by this company in the name of 287 people.

Imagine, the greed for freebies blinded these people so much that this company easily managed to take a loan of more than one and a half crore rupees in their name. However, this fraud did not stop there. The company remained in touch with people who had given their personal documents to it for some time. Apart from this, this company deposited 10-10 thousand rupees in their bank accounts in the beginning to gain trust of the people, saying that this money is of the premium of the medical policy, which is being given to them for free.

That is, these people have to pay the premium. But the company will give them the money for it. But the truth was that this company grabbed one and a half crore rupees in the name of these people with loans from different banks. And it also withdrew these Rs 10,000 from the bank accounts of these people.

Later, when the loan instalments were not deposited in the bank, the employees of the bank reached the house of these people and then they came to know that they had a free health check-up of Rs 1 crore 55 lakh.

At present, they have lodged a complaint with the police. But this complaint will not reduce the difficulties of these people much. Because due to this loan, now the 'CIBIL score' of these people has been spoiled. In common parlance, the CIBIL score is the score from which banks identify their customers. It's similar to the number you get in the exam in the school. If your marks are good, you get admission in section A but if you fail, you can't go to the next grade.

Similarly, if the CIBIL score is poor, it is difficult to take a loan from banks. And if it is too bad, you do not get a loan. And the same thing has happened with these people. These people have got a CIBIL score of negative, due to which they will no longer be able to take any loan for their children's education and other household needs.

This news reveals two things

Firstly, in this digital age, most of the people of India are still not very serious about their personal data. They think what will someone do with their PAN card or Aadhaar card. At the present time, your real identity is your data.

In today's world, only 5 things tell you your identity.

Your name

Your family

Your profession

Your home

And most importantly, your social media profile.

Now, your real address is not your home address and pin-code, but your email address. Your Facebook account and your Twitter account are your real address. By visiting your profile, today anyone can get all the personal information about you. But despite this, according to a report, 82 percent of Indians accept the terms and conditions of unread tech companies while using the internet.

And secondly, in our country, no one wants to leave the 'free service and free facility even today.' Even today, instead of working hard, many people think that they should get all the facilities sitting at home for free. But we think the lure of freebies is like that bandage tied on the eyes, which makes people blind.

For example:

Governments take their precious votes from such people in the name of free schemes.

Technology companies steal their data in the name of free apps

Cyber criminals siphon off money from their bank accounts in the name of free scheme. And in this case, in the name of free health insurance, this company stole the data of these people and made them debtors.

That is, in today's digital age, robbery and thefts also happen digitally. Now you don't have to break the lock in a house to steal. In fact, now you just need a password for this work. Earlier, when a family used to go to another city or state, people used to say that do not forget to put a strong lock on your house. But in today's era, people need a password to save their personal data, which no one can break.

If these people in Mumbai had kept their documents and not shared their personal information with this fake company, then perhaps these people would have been saved from this fraud. This news is from Mumbai. But today, such frauds are taking place all over the country.

What are Dos & Don’ts to avoid digital robbery?