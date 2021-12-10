DNA Special: Black Box will tell the story of crash

Today, as the mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other soldiers were being brought to the Sulur Army Base Camp in Tamil Nadu, hundreds of people on both sides of the road showered them with flowers to bid them a final farewell.

Now we'll tell you about the black box, which can tell what happened at the time of the crash. The black box was found by the police and the Indian Air Force when the helicopter wreckage was being cleared from the spot in Coonoor today. The black box is not black in colour. It is actually orange in colour so that when the investigation team reaches the spot after an incident, this box can be seen from afar.

Whenever a plane crashes, there are very few things in it that remain undamaged. In such a situation, the exact information about the crash of any aircraft is not available. That's why this black box is kept in all planes. And this box is made of Titanium, which is considered a very strong metal.

There are two devices in this black box. One is Cockpit Voice Recorder ie CVR and the other is Digital Flight Data Recorder. The job of the Cockpit Voice Recorder is to record the conversations between the pilot and his associates happening in the cockpit of the aircraft. Apart from this, it also records the commands, exchanged between the Cockpit and Air Traffc Control during flight. That is, what the pilot said before the accident, what other crew members were saying, all that would be recorded in it. This can reveal what problem the pilot had seen in the helicopter before the accident or what was the reason for this accident.

Similarly, the work of Digital Flight Data Recorder is to record 90 types of information including the speed of the aircraft, its altitude, its engine and fuel. It records information for up to 24 hours. That is, from the black box found, it will be easy to find out whether there was a technical snag in the plane before the accident and why the helicopter had to come down before reaching Wellington.

Overall, you can say that this black box is the biggest eyewitness of this helicopter crash, which can tell the full story of the time of the crash. This has happened many times before.

On 24 March 2015, a German passenger plane crashed in the Alps in France, killing all 114 people on board. At that time, experts were assuming the high hills of the Alps and bad weather to be the reason for this accident. But later, when the black box attached to this plane was investigated, a shocking revelation was made. It was learned that the chief pilot of this passenger plane first sent the associate pilot out of the cockpit and then closed the cockpit from inside and deliberately crashed the plane into the mountains. He did this because he was suffering from depression and had been reading about suicide methods on the internet for a long time. That is, the accident for which bad weather was initially believed to be the reason, in reality there was no such thing. The real reason for this accident was the depression of the pilot, which killed 114 people.