DNA Special: Bihar govt’s jail policy change made to protect mafia boss, murder convict Anand Mohan?

While most people think that the meaning of life imprisonment in India remains in jail for life if one is convicted of a crime, the meaning of life imprisonment differs from time to time, especially when it comes to powerful and influential people in the country.

A similar case has surfaced in Bihar, where mafia boss and former Member of Parliament Anand Mohan Singh will soon walk free from prison, even though he was convicted of murdering an IAS officer a decade ago and sentenced to life imprisonment.

There is a clear day-and-night difference between the two neighboring states in the country – Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While Uttar Pradesh is headed by BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar is headed by the grand alliance government with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The image of these two territories was, at one time, a paradise for mafias. People from other states were afraid to come here. They believed that going to UP or Bihar meant being a victim of a robbery or being killed. The goons and mafias had such political patronage in these states that neither the common man nor a VIP was safe there.

While the UP government and Yogi Adityanath have now cracked down on mafia raj in the state, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has changed a major policy in their conviction rules, leading to major mafia boss Anand Mohan Singh walking free.

The life sentence of Bihar BJP leader Anand Mohan will end prematurely on April 27. Anand Mohan was convicted of lynching and murder of an IAS officer on duty and sentenced to life imprisonment. But often seen out on parole, Anand Mohan will now get life parole from the day after tomorrow i.e. freedom from jail.

Anand Mohan is often seen out of jail through parole and is currently out for the wedding of his son. While the Bihar government claims that a total of 27 prisoners have been released due to good behavior in the state, gangster Anand Mohan's name is also number 11 on this list.

Rule 481 of the Bihar Prison Manual states which criminal categories prisoners can be released before the completion of their sentence.

Section 'A' of this rule also talks about the categories of prisoners who should not be released before serving a minimum sentence of 20 years. These categories include prisoners who commit multiple murders, including those involved in offenses such as robbery, dowry death, murder of a minor, rape, and murder, besides those involved in "murder of a public servant in the line of duty". This means that if a prisoner is serving a sentence for these crimes, he is not released before completing the sentence.

However, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government made a major change in the Bihar Jail Manual. The Bihar government removed a category of offense included in Section 'A' of Rule 481. This category was 'Killing of a government servant in the line of duty'.

Why was this policy change made, even though this offense is a major-league crime in all the states? Politics has erupted over this major decision by the Bihar government, which has not yet made any official comments as to why Anand Mohan Singh has been released.

