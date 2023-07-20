DNA Special: Assault on minor domestic help shocks Delhi

It was discovered that the a couple had assaulted a 10-year-old girl who had been employed by them for the past few months on Wednesday.

Due to the frantic pace of city living, people frequently engage housekeepers to do their usual household duties in addition to having active professional lives. A 10-year-old kid domestic helper was treated cruelly in a horrifying event in Delhi's Dwarka. It was discovered that the a couple had assaulted a 10-year-old girl who had been employed by them for the past two months on Wednesday. The minor's family members allegedly saw the reported assault as well.

According to authorities, the victim was hired by the couple's home through a relative of the youngster who also had a job there. When the situation was discovered, a mob gathered in front of the couple's house. They attacked the pair and then beat them up.

In connection with the alleged attack on the kid, police detained Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33). According to the police, Poornima is a pilot for Indigo Airlines and her spouse is a ground crew member for Vistara Airlines. The girl, according to authorities, has burns on her body and bruises around her eyes. The victim's family said that both of them frequently punished the little girl for not carrying out the household chores adequately.

According to the relative who observed the youngster being beaten, on Wednesday morning when she was walking by the street on her way to work, Poornima was allegedly hitting the little girl as she worked on the balcony. When she saw this, she and other people visited the couple's home, but they allegedly did not come out until they caused a disturbance before they finally unlocked the door and allowed the kid out.

The little girl then described her experience, claiming that she was instructed to clean the balcony. The victim's relative said that as the victim was working, the lady started yelling and beating her, accusing her of improperly cleaning the balcony. According to the police, the victim's parents are from a hamlet in the Bihar district of Muzaffarpur, and the little girl was reportedly assaulted for not performing home chores adequately.

According to the victim's uncle, the girl had previously been warned and physically assaulted. Aside from being fed stale food, the girl had been left to hunger for the previous three to four days. The woman reportedly burned the girl with iron after the 10-year-old accidentally burned her uniform, according to the girl's uncle.

The victim's relatives attacked the couple when the event was made public, and they also assaulted them. Some of the ladies were also seen grabbing and hitting the accused woman's hair while she was wearing her uniform. In the video, Poornima can be heard pleading as Kaushik protects her from the angry crowd, stating, "She would die...Dispatch her.

A case has been filed under the Child Labour Act, section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Act), sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave).

To bring about reforms in favour of domestic servants, laborers, plumbers, electricians, rickshaw pullers, etc, the central government has introduced a draught bill, but it has not yet been passed.

