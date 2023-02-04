DNA Special: Assam adopts 'zero tolerance policy' against child marriage

Headlines

Two-time World Cup winner WI star found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

Uttarakhand weather update: Close to 300 pilgrims rescued from Madmaheshwar trek route, rain toll rises

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala, third incident in 3 days

Nuh violence: Haryana BJP chief smells conspiracy behind incident

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Two-time World Cup winner WI star found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

Uttarakhand weather update: Close to 300 pilgrims rescued from Madmaheshwar trek route, rain toll rises

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

9 times BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie motivated us with inspirational messages

8 Foods to get rid of dark circles

Weight loss tips: Vegetarian mini meals to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA Special: Assam adopts 'zero tolerance policy' against child marriage

In 31 percent of marriages in Assam, the age of the boy or the girl is not according to the rules.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Assam government has adopted a 'zero tolerance' policy on child marriage. For a long time, efforts were being made to stop child marriage in Assam, but it was continuing. Now, being strict, the government has started taking action against such people, who knowingly did or got child marriages done.

According to the National Family Health Survey, Assam is one of the states in the country with the highest maternal and child mortality rates. One of the main reasons for this is child marriage. In 31 percent of marriages in Assam, the age of the boy or the girl is not according to the rules. That is, the age of the girl is less than 18 years and the age of the boys is less than 21 years.

In this ongoing campaign against child marriage, 4,074 cases have been registered so far. 2,044 people have been arrested in this. Among these arrested people are also those who had got child marriages done. It also includes family members, pundits and qazis. A case is being registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act  against those who marry and get girls below 14 years of age married.

If the age of the girls involved in the child marriage is 14 to 18 years, then the person who performs and gets the child married is being booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. If the age of the boy getting married is less than 14 years then he is being sent directly to the child reform home.

The cabinet of the Assam government had last month passed a resolution on action against the practice in the state. In this, it was decided that a case would be registered under the POCSO Act against men and youth who marry girls below the age of 14 years. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also mentioned the action taken regarding this campaign by tweeting today. In this, he asked the Assam Police to adopt a zero tolerance policy on the accused in this case. The Assam Police also took strict action in this matter.

Maximum FIR has been registered in Dhubri, where 374 cases have been registered, in which 126 people have been arrested. The second number is Hojai district where 255 FIRs have been registered, in which 96 people have been arrested. Similarly, the third number is Morigaon where 94 people have been arrested in 224 cases. Number four is Udalgiri where 213 FIRs were registered and 58 people were arrested. Kokrajhar district is at number five, where 204 cases have been registered, in which 94 people have been arrested.

READ | Watch: Building collapses in J-K's Doda after developing cracks, Joshimath-like crisis feared

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Chandrayaan-3 only 163 km away from Moon, nears touchdown

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces agri-drones for 10 crore women; highlights female leadership

This Pakistani cricketer lost all his wealth, drove taxi in Australia; once dismissed Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sehwag

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE