DNA Special: As JNU V-C defines 'castes' of Hindu gods, a look at how communal violence has marred varsity in past

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has said that anthropologically and scientifically "no God is a Brahmin and the highest is Kshatriya".

Delivering the keynote address at the B R Ambedkar Lecture Series organised by Ministry of Social Justice, here on Monday, the vice-chancellor said, "I don`t think that Brahmins can sit in a crematoriums. Lord Shiva wears snakes around his neck, sits in crematorium and wears less clothes, so he may be from the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community".

"We should understand the origin of our Gods anthropologically or scientifically. Anthropologically, Laxmi, Shakti and even Lord Jagannath do not belong to the upper caste. Lord Jagannath is from Adivasi (tribal) community," she added.

The programme -- 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code' -- was organised to hold discussions about casteism and gender justice between men and women. However, Shantishree went on to divide Hindu gods and goddesses into castes to explain the caste system.

The platform, from where a message to unite the society was supposed to be delivered, was used by the Vice Chancellor to put forth ideas to divide the society of caste.

Let’s take a look a some of the past incidents in the varsity which took place over caste and religion:

In April this year, two student organisations clashed in JNU on Ram Navami. The reason for this clash was the program organised on the festival. While one student organisation organised Ram Navami Puja, another organisation created a ruckus for non-veg not being served on that day and tried to stop the puja.

In 2011, student organisations clashed on the day of Durga Puja. A student organisations wanted to celebrate the martyrdom day of Mahishasur on the day of Durga Puja. During this, the organisation also distributed objectionable pamphlets about Maa Durga. An attempt was made to repeat a similar incident in the year 2014 as well, which led to a huge ruckus in the varsity.

In 2012, an attempt was made to celebrate a beef festival in the university. Some students were adamant on eating and feeding cow's meat. But when the uproar increased, the Delhi High Court put a stay on it.