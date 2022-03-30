DNA Special: As Antarctica feels the heat, is this global warming’s last warning?

Imagine what would happen if the temperature in your city suddenly rose to about 40 degrees Celsius? For example, the maximum temperature in Delhi also crossed 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday. But imagine, if it reaches 80 degrees Celsius, how will the situation be in Delhi? Believe me, this situation will be worse than death. It will take you to a hell where for 24 hours you are sitting in a burning tandoor and in this situation many people will die due to heatstroke.

Now out of this imagination, let's bring you into the real world and tell you that Antarctica, which is considered to be the coldest region in the world, is also now feeling the heat as temperatures out there have reached about 40 degrees above normal.

On March 18, Antarctica's Concordia (Concordia) research station recorded a minus 12.2 degrees Celsius temperature, which scientists around the world were seeing as worrisome. In fact, in the month of March, the normal temperature at this place remains minus 50 degrees Celsius. But this time it reached minus 12.2 degrees Celsius. That is, according to this, the temperature of this place increased by about 40 degrees from normal.

Generally, a difference of four to five degrees Celsius is recorded in temperature and this is also considered dangerous. But the 40 degrees Celsius difference points to a major crisis. Antarctica's Concordia (Concordia) Research Station is at an altitude of 3,234 meters above sea level. It was started in 2005 by France and Italy.

Another research station in Antarctica, Vostok recorded a minus 17.7 degrees Celsius on March 18, which remains around minus 35 degrees on these days. That is, Antarctica, which until now was known for its extreme cold, is also witnessing a heat wave. And there are going to be unusual changes in the temperature. Vostok is the place where Russia's research stations are located.

The US space agency NASA has cited two reasons for this heat wave in Antarctica. The first of these is climate change. And the other is, a high-pressure area formed in the South-eastern part of Australia, which has increased the amount of warm air and moisture in Antarctica's atmosphere.

You can understand it from some recent picture as well. In Antarctica, where the cold used to store people's blood, now people are taking off their shirts and taking pictures, as if they were not in Antarctica, but in a beach in Goa. These pictures tell us about the seriousness of this news.

In another picture taken from a satellite, a tube-shaped large ice berg has now broken apart. It has an area of 1,200 square kilometres, which means it was almost equal to Italy’s capital Rome, American city Los Angeles and Indian capital Delhi in terms of area. But now the mountain is broken apart.

Fast-melting glaciers can also end man's life on Earth. That is, this danger is bigger and more serious than the coronavirus. One of the reasons for the things that are written in books on how the world will end, are mentioned as these glaciers.

There are about 2 million glaciers on earth at present. These have been a huge storehouse of ice on earth since ancient times. In such a situation, the melting of glaciers affects those of the world living on the ground, for whom glaciers are the main source of water. For example, the Himalayan glaciers give water to 250 million people living in the surrounding valleys and the rivers that go ahead and become a source of food, energy and earning for about 165 crore people.

Antarctica has 50 times more ice than all the glaciers present on the world's mountains and if these glaciers melt, it will increase the temperature of Earth by about 60 degrees. It will be so much that humans will not be able to withstand this heat easily. And the second result will be that it will eliminate the pure drinking water in the world and humans will also start struggling for drinking water and after a few years of this, the life of man on earth will be completely done. Earth's health is as important as it is necessary for us to be healthy.