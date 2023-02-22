DNA Special: Are stray dogs becoming a menace to society? Hyderabad dog attack death raises alarm

Everyone across the world encourages people to love and cherish animals. Animals hold a special part in our ecosystem and should be considered an important part of society, but when these animals start attacking humans and your own loved ones, should they be considered a menace?

In Amberpet, Hyderabad, a four-year-old innocent child was surrounded and killed by a pack of stray dogs. The young child kept crying out for help and screaming in pain as the rabid pack of dogs tore him apart limb to limb, but the child was neither saved by any human nor spared by the stray dogs, the dogs started dragging the child on the ground by holding his neck and legs. An innocent four-year-old child died in agony due to the attack of these stray dogs.

The innocent child who was killed by the dogs was named Pradeep and his father works as a security guard in a car rental service. He went to work taking his son with him on Sunday. Leaving his son in the cabin, his father went out for some work. The child came out of the cabin then three dogs attacked him. After this three more dogs came. And then six stray dogs killed an innocent child.

Who will take responsibility for the death of the young child, who was the son of a poor security guard? While people look for a person to blame, none of the dog lovers in the country will ever hold the ruthless stray dogs accountable for their death.

The constitution of our country says that every human and animal living in the country has the right to live life. But the question is whether the rights of stray dogs are greater than the human rights of the people. If you ask this question to animal lovers, they will probably say that dogs have more rights. But when you ask them whether stray dogs are to blame for someone's death or the people supporting them, they will keep mum.

It is a great sin to put human lives in danger at the cost of dogs. Mahatma Gandhi had said very clearly that killing stray dogs is a sin but not killing stray violent dogs is a greater sin.

Mahatma Gandhi believed that - Stray dogs are not a sign of civilization or kindness in society, but a sign of ignorance and laziness of the society.

