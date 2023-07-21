An inquiry committee was formed after the death of the cheetahs which has come to the conclusion that the caller ID tied around the neck of cheetahs will be removed.

Today, we will do a DNA test on the death of cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. You must have seen pictures of cheetahs brought to India from Namibia and South Africa. Cheetahs, then, had returned to India after about 70 years.

But, these cheetahs living in Kuno National Park are dying continually. Eight cheetahs have died in the last four months including five cheetahs and three cubs. Now, there are 15 cheetahs and one cub left in the Kuno National Park but the rest of the cheetahs are also in danger. It is being said that the caller ID attached to the neck of the cheetahs has become their problem. There is a possibility of wounds in the neck of cheetahs from the collar ID itself. Cheetah Oban got a deep wound on removing the caller ID. Caller ID was also said to be the reason behind the death of Tejas and Suraj.

An inquiry committee was formed after the death of the cheetahs which has come to the conclusion that the caller ID tied around the neck of cheetahs will be removed.

Cheetahs have wounds on their necks because of the collar ID. Three sick cheetahs have been quarantined. Apart from caller ID, another option will be searched.

Efforts will be made to truncate all the leopards who are roaming in the corners and bring them back to the flood. To trace the location of Big Cats i.e. Tiger, Leopard, Cheetahs around the world, they are given caller IDs to wear. This happens in every country. Now, the question arises that then how the cheetahs are getting infected by caller ID.

It is said that the collar IDs worn by cheetahs in Kuno are not designed according to their body and weight.

Cheetahs can run at a speed of 70 miles per hour. Because of its anatomy, it is the fastest-running animal on Earth. When a cheetah runs, its neck and head move fast. When this collar ID rubs on the neck of the cheetah, the possibility of wound formation increases due to which the risk of their death also increases.

Now, the question arises that when caller ID has become a problem for cheetahs then why are they being worn?

Satellite Caller ID works similarly to a GPS device such as a smartphone or any other location-tracking device.

It has a GPS chip embedded in it, which tracks the position of the animal and its exact location. Forest Department officials keep getting this information from smartphones or tablets.

Right now, the death of cheetahs is a serious matter. That's why, today this matter was raised in the Supreme Court as well. The Supreme Court has also sought information from the Central Government about the steps taken to stop the deaths of cheetahs.

Cheetahs have returned to India after 70 years. It is also our job to save them so that a good picture of India's Cheetah Project can be presented to the whole world but for this right steps need to be taken from the state government to the Centre and only then we will be able to save our cheetahs.