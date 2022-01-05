DNA Special: Analyzing the coronavirus explosion

Today, we will tell you four important updates of today on coronavirus.

The first and most important update is that there has been a tremendous explosion of coronavirus in the country. After 108 days in India, the highest number of 37,379 new cases have been found in the last 24 hours. On December 25, this figure was about 7,000. That is, in the last 11 days, the cases have increased by 500 percent.

Delhi and Maharashtra top the states affected by a coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 5,481 cases of COVID-19 have been found in Delhi while 3 people have died due to this disease. On December 25, only 249 patients were found in Delhi. That is, in Delhi too, there has been a jump of 2200 percent in the cases. In Mumbai too, over 10,000 cases have been found in a day.

In view of the danger, a weekend curfew has now been imposed in Delhi. This curfew will be effective from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Apart from this, the government has now implemented Work From Home in all government offices except essential services. Whereas private offices are instructed to work with 50 percent capacity. The rules which were implemented for social distancing in metro and buses have been removed due to the inconvenience of the people. Now metro and buses will run with 100 percent capacity. However, without a mask, you will not be able to travel in the metro and buses. These restrictions have come into force in Delhi at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also become coronavirus positive.

Although there is news of relief that cases have increased in Delhi, but still, most of the patients do not need to be hospitalized. Only 350 patients have been hospitalized in Delhi, out of which 124 patients are on oxygen support and seven patients need ventilators.

Apart from Delhi, a night curfew has also been implemented in Punjab from today. And implementation of a weekend curfew in Uttar Pradesh is being considered. In UP, 992 cases of coronavirus have been found in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, a night curfew has also been implemented in Bihar from January 6 to January 21. Shopping malls, zoos, swimming pools, gyms, religious places and cinema halls will remain closed during this period.

Another important update is that as of January 4, Omicron has spread to 23 states and union territories of India. So far, 1,892 people have been infected with Omicron variants across the country and out of these, 766 patients have been cured. However, as we've told you before, actual cases of Omicron may be much more than this because Omicron is not yet detected by the RT-PCR test. For this, the help of Genome Sequencing has to be taken.

The third update is also related to this - in fact, the Indian Council of Medical Research ie ICMR has approved Omi-Sure, the country's first kit to detect Omicron. Simply put, this is a test kit for coronavirus, which will be able to detect whether the patient has been infected with the Omicron variant or not.

Notably, there are different types of genes in corona samples. E.g. 'S' gene, ORF, 'N' gene and Rdrp, 'E' gene. Now the problem is that there have been so many mutations in Omicron's 'S' Gene that when S Gene Target Failure is investigated, this gene is not caught in it. You can understand like this - if S Gene is found in the samples in this test then the patient has Omicron and if it is not found then he is not infected with Omicron. But the problem is that due to the high mutation, Omicron dodges this test. And then the samples have to be sent for Genome Sequencing. But this will not happen in the new test kit that ICMR has approved. This test kit will easily detect Omicron.

The fourth update will make you a little worried. So far, the world has not even been able to understand the Omicron variant of coronavirus properly and meanwhile, a new variant of the virus has been found. A medical institute in France has identified new variants of corona in 12 people. This variant has been named IHU, which is the name of this Medical Institute of France. According to scientists, out of the 12 people in whom this variant has been found, most of them came to France from the African country Cameroon. The worrying thing is that there have been 46 mutations in the spike protein of this variant. Mutations can make any virus weak or dangerous. Therefore, an advisory has been issued on this in France. However, WHO has not given an official statement on this new variant now.