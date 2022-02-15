DNA Special: Analysis of the voter turnout during UP Assembly Elections Phase 2 polling

In the second phase today, 61.80 per cent polling was recorded in 55 seats spread over 9 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These figures are up to 6 p.m. And there may be some changes in them.

Last time, about 65 per cent voting was recorded in these seats. This time, 3 percent less votes were cast. Of the nine districts where voting was held today, seven districts have more than 30 per cent Muslim population. In Moradabad and Rampur, the Muslim population is more than 50 per cent. Overall speaking, the Muslim voters were very important in this phase.

Out of the 55 seats in these nine districts, there are a total of 38 seats on which the votes of Muslims are very important. During the day's voting, our team was present in different Assembly seats and the essence of what we saw during this time is that this time there has been a lot of voting in those areas where there is a large Muslim population.

According to our estimates, this time, Muslim voters have voted in these seats by 65 to 70 per cent. In 2017, that figure was 50 percent. That is, 50% of the people of the Muslim community did not vote at all. But this time, 15 to 20 percent of the voting was more.

It simply means that Muslim voters knew who they had to vote for and why. However, the second big point here is that even if Muslims cast more votes, the voting percentage is less than in 2017, which shows that Hindus have voted less this time. That is, there has been less enthusiasm among the Hindu voters this time, which is not good news for the BJP.

Despite having more Muslim voters in these seats, the BJP had a landslide victory here last time. In 2017, the BJP had won 38 of the 55 seats, the Samajwadi Party 15 and the Congress two. While the BSP did not get a single seat. This was because Akhilesh Yadav was then dependent only on social engineering of Muslim plus Yadav votes.

In 2017, Akhilesh Yadav's party lost in the region because it had given more tickets to Muslim candidates to keep the Muslim and Yadav votes united, but this time they did not do so. This time, they did not field Muslim candidates in seats where Muslim voters decide to win and lose.

Of the 55 seats that went to polls today, 52 seats were contested by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and three were by Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Akhilesh Yadav gave tickets to only 20 Muslim candidates out of 52, knowing that the Muslim factor works in 38 seats here.

For example, in Saharanpur' Deoband seat, Samajwadi Party did not give ticket to a Muslim candidate this time. From this seat, Akhilesh Yadav has given ticket to Kartikeya Rana, who belongs to thakur community. This seat has more than 65 per cent Muslim voters and the Thakur community also has a good number here. Now Akhilesh Yadav knew that if he gave a ticket to a Muslim candidate, he would not get the vote of the Thakur community, so he gave a ticket to a Hindu despite the influence of Muslims in this seat and we will call it his smart politics. Last time, the BJP had won this seat by this mistake of his.

You can understand this with another example. Saharanpur district has a total of 6 Assembly seats and has more than 40 per cent Muslim voters. But Akhilesh Yadav has given tickets to Muslim candidates in only two of these six seats and in the remaining seats, leaders of different castes have been fielded.

There are a total of 3.5 lakh voters in Nakud seat of Saharanpur. The highest number of 1 lakh 30 thousand Muslim voters are there. And the second number is 70 thousand Jatav community voters. Now Akhilesh Yadav has neither fielded a Muslim leader from this seat nor gave ticket to anyone from the Jatav community. He gave ticket to Dharam Singh Saini as there are 35 thousand voters of Saini caste. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party used to give ticket to Muslim leader Imran Masood from here.

Today, there are five big points of what our correspondents saw during the voting in these seats. First, some of the OBC votes with Yadav plus Muslim votes have gone with Samajwadi Party. Secondly, Samajwadi party has also got Shakya, Saini and Kurmi votes

Thirdly, the BJP has got the votes of Thakur, Brahmin, Nishad, Kashyap and Lodhi communities. Among these, 50 per cent of the votes of the Kurmi and Saini communities have also gone to the BJP. That's our team's guess. who was present at the polling booths throughout the day.

Fourth, the votes of the previous castes have been divided between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. And that's not good news for the BJP. This happened because the BSP appeared to be very weak in this area.

Fifthly, Akhilesh Yadav has benefited from the alliance with Jayant Chaudhary. Because we estimate that the Jat voters have unitedly voted for this alliance.

Our assessment is that in the second phase, Dalit voters have been inclined towards the BSP. And this could be good news for the BJP.

In 2017, the BSP did not get any seat in this area. But then there were 12 seats on which the BSP came second. And out of these 12 seats, the BJP had won 8 seats at that time. That is, the strength of the BSP is beneficial for the BJP. Now if the Dalit votes have gone to the BSP, the BJP can get the benefit of it.

We guess the first phase was very difficult for the BJP. And the second stage was even more difficult. But now in the rest of the stages, these difficulties will be less. Because this formula of caste and religion will not work in these seats. However, our assessment is that in the second phase, Akhilesh Yadav's party can win 30 to 35 seats. Last time, he won 15 seats.